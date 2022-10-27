New era begins for UE men’s basketball in exhibition opener

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) – The long wait is almost over for college basketball fans in the Tri-State.

The University of Evansville men’s basketball program will soon tip off the David Ragland era, starting with a home exhibition game against Oakland City on Saturday. Not only will it be the first time that Ragland and his coaching staff get to see their team in a game situation, but it will be the first test of how the new roster has gelled together over the preseason.

At this point, UE coaches and players say they are ready to suit up and start competing.

“There’s a lot of unknowns for us and a lot of unknowns for them,” UE head Coach David Ragland said. “They have a brand new coach, so they’re probably excited to compete against somebody else, to compete against someone who’s close. For us, it’s just showing up as prepared as possible, but have the right energy, attitude, enthusiasm about competing against an opponent.”

“Obviously being our first game, we’ve been scrimmaging, but first real opponent, playing different people,” UE freshman guard Logan McIntire said. “Just knowing what we need to get better at.”

“We’re all buying in together, we’re all gelling together well,” UE redshirt senior guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr. said “Starting to know Everybody’s tendencies and who likes to do what. The process has been great overall with the coaching staff.”

The Purple Aces host Oakland City at the Ford Center on Saturday at 7 pm

