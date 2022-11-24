New Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available

DURHAM – ‘The All 22’ podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the 15th Episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play.

The podcast, Hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Rothfeatures guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football Reporters to discuss all things Duke football.

As the Blue Devils prepare for Senior Day and Wake Forest on Saturday, the crew reflects on an already remarkable season that’s been propelled in many ways by several of those that will be honored pregame, including redshirt senior linebacker Shaka Heyward . During the episode, the team sits down with the Captain to get his perspective on a historic career and hear his insight as to how he has led the impressive turnaround on defense for Duke this season.

