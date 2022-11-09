New Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available

DURHAM – ‘The All 22’ podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the 13th Episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play.

The podcast, Hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Rothfeatures guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football Reporters to discuss all things Duke football.

As the Blue Devils return home for the first time in nearly a month, the crew takes a look at the remarkable turnaround head Coach Mike Elko has engineered in Durham by clinching a return to the postseason just nine games into his first year. Also featured is a conversation with junior left tackle Graham Barton as the Brentwood, Tenn., native continues to draw national attention as one of the best Offensive linemen in the ACC.

#GoDuke