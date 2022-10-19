New Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available

DURHAM – ‘The All 22’ podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the 11th Episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play.

The podcast, Hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Rothfeatures guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football Reporters to discuss all things Duke football.

As the Blue Devils prepare to head south to take on Miami this weekend, the team visits with a senior wide receiver Noble Calhoun . On pace for the best year of his career at Duke, Calhoun takes the crew inside the work that was needed to turn things around so quickly under head Coach Mike Elko , breaks down the intricacies of route running, and reveals who has the best pregame fit on the team. Also Featured is the group’s take on a resurgent Miami offense and Dave Harding ‘s perspective is one of the best defensive lines in the ACC.

#GoDuke