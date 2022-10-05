New Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available

DURHAM – ‘The All 22’ podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the ninth Episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play.

The podcast, Hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Rothfeatures guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football Reporters to discuss all things Duke football.

The crew sits down with redshirt senior defensive tackle Ja’Mion Franklin as the Blue Devils prepare to head into their first ACC road game of the year. Franklin breaks down his Pivotal sack against Virginia, what’s been the key to Duke’s Resurgence on defense, and explains when he first met head Coach Mike Elko on the recruiting trail. Then the team looks at the latest from around the ACC and previews this weekend’s Matchup with Georgia Tech.

