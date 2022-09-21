New Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available

DURHAM – ‘The All 22’ podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the seventh Episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play.

The podcast, Hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Rothfeatures guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football Reporters to discuss all things Duke football.

Ahead of the Blue Devils’ final non-conference game of the season, the crew sits down with two-time Captain DeWayne Carter after the redshirt junior defensive tackle found the end zone against North Carolina A&T on a 35-yard fumble return, part of a 49-20 win over the Aggies. Carter discussed his recent selection to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, what has led to a quick turnaround on defense, and why service has been such an integral part of his time at Duke. Also Featured is a complete breakdown of the Matchup with Kansas, one-of-four this weekend that features two unbeaten teams.

