New Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available

DURHAM – ‘The All 22’ podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the fifth Episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play.

The podcast, Hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Rothwill feature guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football reporters to discuss all things Duke football.

After opening the season with 15-consecutive pass completions against Temple, sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard joined the crew to discuss the Blue Devils’ 30-0 Rout of the Owls, his dynamic weapons at receiver, and why Offensive Coordinator Kevin Johns has been so important in his development. The team will also break down this weekend’s Big Ten Matchup with Northwestern as Duke looks for a fourth-straight win against the Wildcats.

