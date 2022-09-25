New England’s Nick Folk sets NFL record with 57th straight field goal from under 50 yards

Nick Folk, who set a new NFL record on Sunday, has been a stalwart for the Patriots under 50 yards. Early in the second quarter, the Patriots’ kicker against the Baltimore Ravens made a field goal from 34 yards, giving him 57 consecutive attempts from under 50 yards without a miss.

Folk now surpasses Ryan Succopa former kicker for the Tennessee Titanswho held the previous record of 56 consecutive successful kicks from 2014 to 2017. Since the first game of New England’s 2020 season, Folk has not missed from that distance.

Just before halftime, Folk scored a 50-yard field goal to cut Baltimore’s lead to 14-13. Currently 3-for-4 on field goal attempts this year, the 37-year-old kicker’s lone miss coming on a 52-yard try in Pittsburgh in Week 2.

Folk is currently in his fourth season with the Patriots and has made 78 of his 87 career field goal attempts with New England. He is 9-for-14 on his attempts of 50 yards or more and has not missed any of his attempts under 40 yards.

Folk made 36 straight field goals of any distance for the Patriots during the previous campaign, tying a franchise record.

Ravens currently on top

At the moment of publication, the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots is still in its third quarter. In their home opener, the club is currently engaged in a tense struggle with the visiting Baltimore Ravens.