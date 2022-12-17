New England School of the Arts To Open in Lebanon, NH

Listen here link:

Private, non-profit high school now accepting applications

If you are a student or a parent or even just the friend of a young Talented rising star in the arts community you have just endured four years of the social equivalent of a pandemic-driven psycho-social mashup. Leaving you and your loved one standing in a clearing, scratching your heads, and wondering if you are ahead of the game or behind.

If you happen to live in the Upper Valley region or adjacent to it, fear not! A Confluence of events, including a multi-generational Spider web of the arts woven into the social fabric of the communities around Lebanon, has created a support-matrix for the entry of a new, independent – ​​but Collaborative – educational institution. The New England School of the Arts.

It’s not that NESA will provide the final touch to solidify the place of the arts in this extraordinary community. Quite the opposite in fact. In many ways it will shake things up a bit by providing space for students from a diverse cross section of backgrounds and communities to take their creativity to the next level, Harnessing the power of pre-existing institutions.

I caught up recently with Jennifer Chambers, co-founder of the New England School of the Arts, who – along with her husband and partner Carl, have carefully crafted the vision for this educational wunderkind and who outlines the plans and dreams for NESA.

