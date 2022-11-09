New England School of the Arts to hold open house | Arts And Culture

LEBANON, NH — New England School of the Arts, a new private high school in Lebanon, will host an in-person Admissions Open House on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Prospective students and families in Southern Vermont are invited to visit the campus and learn about the offerings of the new school, set to open in fall 2023.

New England School of the Arts Founders Jennifer and Carl Chambers have held leadership roles in the Northern New England arts and education communities since 2008. Backed by the region’s arts community, the Chambers decided to establish a collaborative, inclusive, independent and nonprofit high school in downtown Lebanon.

The campus, bordered by the city’s central green, offers collaborative learning experiences through the school’s formal agreements with area arts organizations. The administration and Faculty are professionals in their fields of expertise.

Jennifer Chambers said New England School of the Arts plans to eventually offer boarding opportunities, and hopes to connect with students from Southern Vermont.

“We are hoping to reach a broader audience than our local community and we are aware of the vibrant arts scene in Brattleboro,” Chambers said.

To RSVP to the open house, visit nesarts.org/nesa-rsvp. The tour will begin at 9 Hanover St., Lebanon, in front of the restaurant Three Tomatoes.

More information, a program of studies and an application can be found at nesarts.org.