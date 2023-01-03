New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills predictions for NFL Week 18

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 18 schedule.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 18 Picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 am MST on CBS.

The Bills are a 7.5-point favorite in the game.

Vinnie Iyer writes: “The Patriots are pushing for a playoff spot but they are overmatched offensively and defensively in this road Matchup against a motivated Bills team with key AFC seeding still on the line. Josh Allen has been a handful for Bill Belichick’s defense of late and that continues here as New England’s playoff return plans are spoiled.”

Bookies.com: Take the Patriots with the points vs. Bills

Bill Speros writes: “Depending on what happens elsewhere, there’s a real chance these two teams could meet again in the wild-card round. The Patriots need this. The Bills, not so much. We liked the Patriots on the original line of + 8.5. It moved to +3.5 before the game was taken down.”

The site’s formula predicts that the Bills will win the Week 18 NFL game.

OddsChecker: Go with the Bills to cover vs. Patriots

It writes: “The Bills are 7 point favorites in this one, and that seems light. The Patriots offense is one of the worst units in the NFL and the Bills are healthier and more competitive defensively than they have been all year. Meanwhile, the Bills offense has seemingly figured out how to beat this elite Pats defense, having dominated them for the better part of 3 years now. With the #1 seed on the line, the Bills will take care of business.”

Pro Football Network: Bet the Patriots with the points vs. Bills

BJ Rudell writes: “We’ll likely see a run-heavy approach for New England, featuring Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris, and surprise a gadget play or two from guys like Kendrick Bourne. No doubt, the Bills will get their points. But the Patriots will put up a good fight.”

Bill Bender writes: “The Patriots still have a playoff shot, but they need a win against Buffalo to seal that final spot in the AFC. After years of being haunted by Tom Brady, the Bills have taken control of this AFC North rivalry by winning five of the last six meetings. Will they knock the Belichick-led Pats out of the playoff here?”

