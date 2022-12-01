New England Patriots Reportedly Restructure NFL Sack Leader Matthew Judon’s Contract

Three-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon leads the New England Patriots and the NFL with … [+] 13 sacks this season. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) Getty Images

The New England Patriots have turned to the NFL sack leader for added financial flexibility.

The organization restructured the contract of outside linebacker Matthew Judon, as first reported Thursday by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero and ESPN’s Field Yates. The move creates $2.214 million in cap space to get through the remainder of 2022.

Judon, 30, earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection upon arriving on a four-year, $54.5 million pact featuring $30 million fully guaranteed last regular season. The Division II Grand Valley State product set a career high with 12.5 sacks in the process. But he has since reset his career high with 13 sacks to pace the league — and reset a franchise record held by Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Andre Tippett since 1986.

Currently leading all AFC outside linebackers in fan voting for the upcoming Pro Bowl Games, Pro Football Focus has charted Judon for 25 hurries and 11 hits on opposing quarterbacks. While also having one of his stronger campaigns against the run, the red-sleeved edge-setter checks in with 43 tackles, a trio of batted passes and a forced fumble that became a touchdown.

“Jude’s an Instinctive player,” Patriots head Coach Bill Belichick said during a November press conference. “He does a good job of getting vision on the ball and also taking the right angle or making the right decision based on where the Blocker is, where the ball is, how fast the runner’s going, or what angle he’s at and so forth. Those are football skills that are hard to Coach because they happen so fast and it’s just a decision that the player has to make on the field in a split second.”

Through 11 games, Judon ranks third on the New England defense with 75.8% of the snaps played, trailing only defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. as well as safety and Captain Devin McCourty.

The former Baltimore Ravens fifth-round draft choice sat atop the books with a cap figure of $16.5 million. That figure will reduce to $14.285 million as a result before exceeding $18 million in 2023 and $16 million in 2024. But the Leeway was needed between December and January for a team projected to carry significantly more next league year.

New England stood with less than $560,000 in cap room prior to the restructuring, according to Miguel Benzan of PatsCapwho noted that 11 members of the roster can combine to earn upwards of $1.481 million in active bonuses that are classified as not likely to be earned.

It marks the second contract adjustment of the week in Foxborough, as fellow linebacker Jahlani Tavai previously bypassed free agency by agreeing to a two-year extension reportedly worth north of $4 million.

The Buffalo Bills visit Gillette Stadium on Thursday for an 8:15 pm ET kickoff.