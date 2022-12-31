New England Patriots Mac Jones Fined Twice By NFL For Unnecessary Roughness vs. Cincinnati Bengals

FOXBORO — As Home Alone 2‘s Peter McCallister was unpleasantly surprised by his son Kevin’s rather hefty room service bill, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was undoubtedly (and similarly) astonished by the bill presented to him by the NFL offices on the eve of the new calendar year.

Per the league’s transactions ledger, the Patriots second-year quarterback has been fined $23,976 for his role in two plays during New England’s 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16.

