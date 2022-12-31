New England Patriots Mac Jones Fined Twice By NFL For Unnecessary Roughness vs. Cincinnati Bengals

FOXBORO — As Home Alone 2‘s Peter McCallister was unpleasantly surprised by his son Kevin’s rather hefty room service bill, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was undoubtedly (and similarly) astonished by the bill presented to him by the NFL offices on the eve of the new calendar year.

Per the league’s transactions ledger, the Patriots second-year quarterback has been fined $23,976 for his role in two plays during New England’s 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16.

Jones was charged a $13,367 fine for his low block on Bengals’ cornerback Eli Apple, for which he has absorbed a great deal of criticism. Apple, along with a Cabal of media members and current/ex players labeled Jones “a dirty player,” describing the Alabama product’s previous history with accusations of questionable conduct on the field. Previous reports indicated that Jones’ fine for the incident would be $11,139.

The play occurred as Bengals’ linebacker Germaine Pratt attempted to return what was originally thought to be Jones’ fumble. As Pratt headed for the end zone, it appeared that the Alabama product was attempting to make an off-the-ball, low block on Apple, who was trailing Pratt. The pass was deemed incomplete, and the play was ultimately called back.

Having taken place after a change of possession, Jones’ action was deemed to be a violation of NFL rules. Conversely, the 24-year-old attempted to quell Rumors of nefarious intent, but explained that he was simply trying to block Apple’s pursuit of New England’s Speedy Rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton.

“I went down in front of him to kind of get in the way to stop him from slowing down Tyquan, who obviously could make the tackle there,” Jones explained during an appearance on WEEI earlier this week. “I just kind of went down in front of him, trying to stop a fast guy from getting to another fast guy. It’s a split-second decision and there’s a lot that goes into it. You’re out there trying to compete, and it’s a physical game. So just trying to help the team win.”

Jones was also fined $10,609 for an unnecessary roughness penalty he incurred while diving into the scrum to recover the ball after Rhamondre Stevenson’s critical fumble in the final minutes of last Saturday’s loss.

Jones explained his role in the play when speaking with reporters after the game.

“There’s a little bit of a pile there and then the ball squirted out into another pile; I went over there and tried to grab the ball to save the game. At the end of the day, you’ve got to take your chance and try to get the ball, compete for the ball, because it’s a live ball until somebody holds it up in the air. You got to go get it, and that’s what I tried to do.”

The dollar amount for fines is determined as part of the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement.

Earlier this month, he received a fine of $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct when he flipped a ball into the midsection of Buffalo Bills defensive lineman AJ Epenesa during a Week 13 loss.

With a bit of a lighter wallet, Jones will join his Patriots (7-8) teammates in hosting the Miami Dolphins (8-7) on New Years Day at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots can still make the Playoffs as an AFC Wild Card by winning their final two games

Kickoff is set for 1 pm on Sunday, Jan 1.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets … here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and Insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.