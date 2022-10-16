New England Patriots lead Cleveland Browns 38-15

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are coming to town and it feels like a must-win situation for the Browns.

These are not Tom Brady’s Patriots, but it’s hard to make the Browns a clear favorite, even at home, against a team that has the same 2-3 record.

Still, it’s a game the Browns have to win. The defense has to play better, the special teams have to play better and quarterback Jacoby Brissett has to play better, particularly late in the game.

All three of Brissett’s interceptions have been thrown late in winnable games that turned into losses. Even though the Browns could conceivably be the league’s only undefeated team right now, what they are is an under .500 team that can’t afford a repeat of any of their three losses.

The Patriots make the Browns pay again

After recovering a fumble by Brown quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the Patriots’ RB Rhamone Stevenson lugs the ball in for a 6-yard TD to give the Patriots a 38-15 lead.

So, the Patriots make the Browns pay

After Chester Rogers muffs a punt for the Browns and the Patriots recover at the Browns 19, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton takes the ball into the end zone on a run. The Patriots lead 31-15.

Too little, too late for Browns?

The Browns offense finds the end zone with an 8-play, 65-yard drive capped by a 15-yard TD pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper. The 2-point conversion failed, but it looked as if the Browns recovered the onside kick, but after review New England was awarded possession.

Cade York adds field goal for Browns

Cade York connects on a 51-yard field goal after a 9-play, 48-yard drive. The Patriots lead 24-9.

The Patriots add more

After picking a Jacoby Brissett interception, the Patriots offense goes 40 yards, scoring on a 31-yard TD pass to tight end Hunter Henry who ran the ball most of the way to the end zone. The Patriots lead 24-6.

Patriots take second half kickoff in for score

Patriots take seven plays to go 75 yards for a touchdown to take a 17-6 lead on the Browns in the third quarter.

Browns add three

The Browns pulled to within four points at 10-6 after a 48-yard Cade York field goal. Browns defense looks lackluster today.

Belichick’s Patience pays off

The Patriots patiently pass the ball down the field then on a third-and-10 at the Browns 31, hand the ball off to Rhamondre Stevenson who dashes to the end zone untouched. The Patriots lead 10-3.

Wyatt Teller leaves the game with a calf injury. His return is questionable.

Browns kicker Cade York comes through

The Browns answered with a 9-play, 55-yard drive that resulted in a 39-yard field goal from kicker Cade York. They’re tied at 3-3.

Browns get a turnover, Myles Garrett a record

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett forced a fumble on New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe to claim the team’s sack record, surpassing linebacker Clay Matthews.

Patriots take advantage of early mistakes

After the pick, the Patriots drive 63 yards on 11 plays and take a 19-yard field goal. Guess who wasn’t playing with analytics on fourth-and-goal. Bill Belichick. They lead 3-0.

Browns begin the game with a turnover

On the second play from scrimmage, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett, looking for tight end Pharoah Brown deep, is intercepted by the Patriots.

