New Education Administrators Join Easton Arts Academy Elementary Charter School

Easton Arts Academy Elementary Charter School is pleased to announce that Charles Bomboy Jr. has joined the school as principal and Yu Kai Cheung has joined as Assistant principal. As experienced school administrators, both have overseen a variety of alternative and specialized educational programs at the elementary, intermediate, and secondary school levels.

“We are happy to welcome Charles and Yu Kai to the Easton Arts Academy family,” said Mohamed Hagag, acting Chief Executive Officer. “They bring a wealth of experience in alternative educational environments which are tailored to students’ needs, and we know our students and teachers will thrive under their leadership.”

Bomboy and Cheung will lead the charter school’s faculty and staff as the school delivers an individualized, arts-focused educational experience to each student.

Bomboy has deep experience leading alternative educational programs. He most recently served as a principal within the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, where he oversaw the education and supervision of four schools within a correctional facility. Before that, he served as an Administrator in Asbury Park School District, Supervising academic and behavioral programs that supported alternative learning environments for students. As director of alternative education at the Hawley Center Alternative School in the Wallenpaupack Area School District, Bomboy established a Head Start and Alternative Program for secondary students. He also spent several years as an Administrator and teacher at schools Affiliated with Kidspeace, an organization dedicated to serving the behavioral and mental health needs of children, families, and communities.

“I am excited to join Easton Arts Academy to help fulfill its mission to provide a comprehensive educational program through immersion in the arts,” said Bomboy. “I believe in creating a positive learning environment where each student receives the support they need to succeed. I look forward to helping the students at Easton Arts Academy reach their full potential through high-quality arts-based educational experiences.”

Cheung previously served as an Administrator at Riverton Street Charter School in St. Albans, New York. As Dean of Intervention and Special Education, she coordinated the school’s special education initiatives and oversaw educators’ efforts to tailor their teaching to the learning styles of different students. She also served as an English Language Arts and English as a Second Language teacher at the Middle School for Academic and Social Excellence, where she helped design a curriculum to meet the varied learning needs of her students.

“I am pleased to join Easton Arts Academy,” said Cheung. “Throughout my career, I have always strived to provide students with high-quality education that meets their individual needs. I look forward to helping Easton Arts Academy students grow and thrive academically and personally through comprehensive, arts-focused learning.”

Students at Easton Arts Academy take a variety of arts classes, including courses that focus on visual art, theater, music, and dance, in addition to a traditional academic program. The school embraces the educational philosophy that artistic pursuits enhance academic achievement and contribute to success in a wide variety of professional fields later in life.

About Easton Arts Academy – A tuition-free Pennsylvania charter school, Easton Arts Academy provides a rich and comprehensive educational program for students in grades K-5 through Intensive artistic immersion. The rigorous and traditional academic program is enhanced with rich, varied, weekly experiences in dance, instrumental music, visual art, vocal music, theatre, and gymnastics. Each student at Easton Arts Academy is provided with a broad introduction to the arts, to enhance their future academic success.