New Duke basketball recruiting target sees massive jump in rankings

First-year Duke basketball head Coach Jon Scheyer extended an offer to Sage Hill (Calif.) small forward Carter Bryant on Tuesday night. Less than 24 hours later, the versatile talent skyrocketed from No. 24 to No. 7 on the 247Sports 2024 Top Basketball Recruits, bumping his composite ranking from No. 27 to No. 23.

Bryant, now a newly minted five-star prospect, isn’t the only one of the seven high school Juniors with a Duke basketball offer who saw his stock rise in the eyes of 247Sports.

Another significant riser just so happened to be the next most recent recipient of a Duke offer in Don Bosco (NJ) combo guard Dylan Harper, who climbed 32 spots to No. 5 and, like Bryant, picked up a fifth star to his rating.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button