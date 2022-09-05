New DraftKings Promo Code: NFL Week 1 Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus

The 2022 NFL season is here, and the DraftKings promo code will provide a jumpstart with a $200 bonus on a just $5 bet. And those who bet Bills-Rams will be paid out, even if their team goes on to lose, as long as they go up by at least seven points. Oddsmakers expect a close game in the opener, with the Defending Super Bowl Champs actually installed a short home underdog.

This DraftKings promo code for NFL Week 1 activates a $200 welcome bonus in return for a $5 initial wager and provides a can’t-miss insurance protection.

On Thursday night, the season will begin when the Buffalo Bills take on the Rams at SoFi Stadium in the opener. You can place your Qualifying bet on this game or any Sunday matchup, and you will get your instant bonus.

Click here to enable the DraftKings promo code that will generate a $200 payout after you make a $5 bet.

DraftKings Promo Code Rundown

There are a handful of things you should understand about this promotion. First, with regard to the increment, you get the bonus if you make a small $5 wager. A 40 to 1 payout is a pretty big deal, and this is your guaranteed return if you stick with the minimum. However, you can make a larger bet if you want more action.

You are paid in cash if you win the Qualifying NFL Week 1 bet regardless of the wager amount. In addition, you will have the $200 in bonus betting credit in your account. Players have seven days to use the free bets, and you are not limited to football betting. The wagers can be made on a US Open match, an MLB game, or any other event.

Lock In the DraftKings Promo Code

Most importantly, click this link or another link on this page. This will enable the code, and you will be eligible for promotion when you reach the Landing page.

Secondly, provide your name, date of birth, and other identifying information during the registration process. To comply with Gaming regulations, a Geolocation verification will be the last step.

Next, download the app if you haven’t already done so. This will provide access to the in-app only bonus offers, and you will have mobile betting freedom.

Then, make a deposit to comply with the terms of the promotion. The $5 minimum deposit is consistent with the minimum bet that you have to make to get the bonus.

After that, you are good to go. Make the Qualifying wager, and you will get your instant $200 reward regardless of the outcome.

This offer is available in a number of legal sports betting markets. Notably this will be the first regular season kickoff for NY sports betting and in states like KansasLouisiana, and Wyoming.

Free Season-Long Football Pool and Limited Time Promotions

A window of opportunity opens after you register your account and make your first cash bet. At that point, you can take advantage of standard user perks like the daily free to play pools. For the rest of the week, you can still sign up for the season-long $100,000 free football pool. There are also seven-figure payout pools that do require relatively modest entry fees.

In addition, there is a sweet early payout promotion for the Thursday Night Football game. After you opt in, you bet up to $250 on one of the teams on the moneyline. If your team is up by a touchdown at any moment in the game, you are an automatic winner.

Click here to use the DraftKings promo code to get a $200 bonus payout on a $5 minimum bet.