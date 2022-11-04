New downtown Twin Falls business lets you enjoy golf 365 days a year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls is one of the best recreation areas in the state with access to trails, fishing, kayaking, biking, and plenty more.

Every year though, there is a stop in activities due to weather. High winds, rain, snow, frigid temperatures, whatever it is, entertainment slows down in the fall and winter months in Idaho.

One sport, in particular, most hindered by the elements is golf. Twin Falls has great access to courses but what if there was a way you could practice your game no matter the weather conditions?

Doug Lock-Smith

That was where downtown’s most recent addition got its start.

“Mostly during fall and spring it starts to get super windy, storms roll through all the time, and it does hinder the golf game. We want it to be a place where people can go to hone their craft. Right, you can come in, you can get ball spin and club speed and ball speed and all these things and you can look at the data that you’re actually getting from your club,” said Greg Olsen, Managing Partner of GolfIn.

GolfIn is a next generation golf simulator that allows you to practice and refine your game all year round. This indoor golf experience is for casual and avid golfers alike. The machine used to read your ball not only captures your swing on camera but gives you stats on every shot.

Whether you’re tweaking your ball spin rate or trying to add a couple miles per hour to your club speed, GolfIn is a great way to enjoy the game of golf. Dre Olsen is the owner of this new business and says there is also another goal along with helping golfers get better.

“I really do believe that we have to play as hard as we work and so having that balance and being able to have that balance during the winter months is really good,” she said.

The Olsen’s knew they wanted to stay in the magic valley and adding to an ever-expanding downtown district was a way they felt they could give back to the community.

“We love downtown. We love that there’s a revitalization going on and we want to be a part of it. We want to help it however we can,” said Dre.

“There are so many great places down here where you can you know grab some local food and grab whatever so this would just be one more thing that people can come and do,” said Greg.

GolfIn is located on the corner of Second Ave N. and Gooding St N.