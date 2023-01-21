New districts offer an exciting future for football

Jan. 21—For the next two years, high school football around Kentucky might look just a little bit different as far as district rivalries are concerned.

With the KHSAA mixing up alignment throughout the common-

Wealth earlier this week, it creates the potential for new matchups — both in the regular season and the Playoffs — while others are leaving old rivals behind.

For some programs, of course, it might be worth keeping those rivalries alive if coaches opt to use the non-district portion of their scheduling for that purpose. But, with the way the KHSAA’s Rating Index percentage favors playing teams from a higher class, it just may not be feasible.

Take Hancock County and McLean County, for example.

The two are moving from Class 2-A and into 3-A, District 1, alongside Hopkins County Central, Trigg County, Union County and Webster County.

Of the 10 regular-season games a team can schedule, that’s five matchups already locked in for a six-team district.

In Hancock County’s case, the Hornets’ non-district opponents last season included Breckinridge County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County, Edmonson County, Tell City and Holy Cross (Louisville) — three 5-A programs, a regional rival, a border Rival and a strong Class A foe, respectively.

McLean County took a similar approach with its non-district scheduling, with matchups last year against Ohio County, Breckinridge County, Grayson County, Muhlenberg County, Allen County-Scottsville and Hopkins County Central — four 5-A opponents and a pair of 4- A foes.

With their sights set on scheduling higher-classed teams, some of those old rivalries are likely finished.

There just may not be enough room on the schedule or incentive to schedule, for example, Owensboro Catholic, which remains in Class 2-A, District 1 with Todd County Central, Edmonson County and Fort Campbell.

On the flip side, Catholic will now compete in only a four-team district, which opens up its scheduling. The Aces have typically prided themselves on playing tough out-of-district opponents to get ready for the postseason, and this only furthers their philosophy of strengthening the team for postseason play.

Story continues

By that measure, Catholic may not want to face any of its old district opponents, either — opting instead to look out into the state for its non-district slate.

Really, it’s all up to what the schedules allow and what coaches prefer.

For Apollo, which is making the move from Class 6-A to 5-A, it’s a more natural classification as far as enrollment goes.

The Eagles, although they’re leaving a district that included arch-rival Daviess County, will be pitted against the likes of City-County Rival Owensboro, Graves County, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Marshall County and Muhlenberg County.

Again, with now playing in a six-team district, Apollo and Owensboro’s non-district slate is limited. Both will play five district contests, along with two other City-County matchups. Owensboro typically schedules traditional Rival Henderson County and one of the Powerhouse programs elsewhere in the state.

Meanwhile, still in Class 6-A, District 1, Daviess County will add Christian County to its district slate, with Henderson County and McCracken County remaining viable foes.

Ohio County got, perhaps, the toughest Landing spot of them all, staying in Class 5-A but moving into a district that also includes Bowling Green, Greenwood and South Warren.

If there’s one thing abundantly clear from the KHSAA’s realignment, it’s that there are no cake walks as far as area teams are concerned. Nobody will Waltz through their district schedules — nor should they.

Owensboro Catholic likely remains the program to beat in Class 2-A, District 2, with the departure of Hancock and McLean counties, but Todd County Central and newcomers Edmonson County and Fort Campbell were all playoff teams a season ago.

If anything, the new districts should provide for an even more exciting high school football season.

Putting Madisonville, formerly of Class 4-A, into the same district as Owensboro sounds like a thrill. Daviess County taking on Christian County will only make the Panthers a Stronger program. Hancock and McLean will now see how their teams stack up in a higher class.

New faces and new opponents always make for an exciting season, and there should be nothing less this fall.