New disc golf course planned at Lake Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD — Following a successful run for a disc golf course created in 2019 on Lake Pittsfield, the Founders of Carpe Disc Golf, the group that oversees the course in conjunction with the city, are making plans for a second course.
Coy Bainter, a founder of Carpe Disc Golf, said the city has approved the creation of a second course that will be added to the area around the lake to allow for more players and activities. The goal is to expand the group’s annual tournament.