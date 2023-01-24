New disc golf course planned at Lake Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Following a successful run for a disc golf course created in 2019 on Lake Pittsfield, the Founders of Carpe Disc Golf, the group that oversees the course in conjunction with the city, are making plans for a second course.

Coy Bainter, a founder of Carpe Disc Golf, said the city has approved the creation of a second course that will be added to the area around the lake to allow for more players and activities. The goal is to expand the group’s annual tournament.

“We got our tournament upgraded from a C to a B, so we can expand the tournament,” Bainter said. “Originally we had the idea to create a temporary course but, with the work, it was decided to go from a temporary to a permanent course.”

Between discussions with the designer and the city, Bainter said, they were able to come to an agreement with the city on a location that isn’t as used and would work for the course.

The addition of the second course would allow for larger tournaments accommodating between 150 and 180 players.

“We could see a lot more foot traffic and this one would be more beginner-friendly,” Bainter said.

The designer of the first course, David McCormack of Gateway Disc Sports and a well-known course designer, has already looked at the space selected for the new course.

“The current course is more difficult, with trees and other obstructions,” Bainter said. “With David’s help, we hope to elevate the current course and make it more difficult, while the new one would be easier.”

The original course was created in 2019. Since then, Carpe has hosted a tournament at the site. The hope is to expand the tournament to a two-day, multi-course tournament, Bainter said.

The disc golf course was originally created as a fun activity for the community and as a way to help bring in tourists.

“We have grown big enough to have a weekend tournament,” Bainter said. “Originally, it was intended to help bring in tourism to the community. If we can expand it, people would be traveling from all around and would stay here for the weekend.”

The organization’s large tournament is in October and Bainter said the course will definitely be ready for play by then, although he hopes it will be ready for play by the start of summer.

Volunteers and the city will be working to clear some of the brush that needs to be removed before the rest of the work can be completed.

A doubles tournament in February will raise money to help cover some of the costs of the course. The city of Pittsfield also provided $10,000 for the equipment and design.

“This is a sport that is growing as more and more people are hearing about it,” Bainter said. “We want to have a course that will attract people.”