New Dining Card and Discounts, Festival of the Arts Menus, and MORE Disney News

We’ve officially made it through the first week of 2023.

But it has been a very eventful week full of Disney news. If you happened to miss any news this week, though, don’t worry. We’ve got your back with ours rundown of the biggest stories of the week.

EPCOT Festival of the Arts

The EPCOT Festival of the Arts starts SOON (January 13th) and we’re starting to see the first food booths pop up around World Showcase. Disney also announced that the Figment Popcorn Bucket will be available again this year (here we go again…).

We also finally got the full menus for all the food booths at the festival. We’ll be reporting LIVE from EPCOT on January 13th, so be sure to check back with us for more festival coverage.

FULL MENUS Released for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Disney Dining Promo Card

The The Disney Dining Promo Card is returning this year for selected Disney World guests. Those who book their trips for dates between June 25th through September 14th will receive a Dining Promo Card via email after they check in to their Disney World hotel.

The card acts as a sort of gift card good for dining purchases at Disney World. The amount on each guest’s card depends on the arrival date, number of nights staying, and specific hotel. The promo card is now available to book for guests visiting Disney World in 2023.

NEWS: The Disney World Dining Card Set to Return With Changes in 2023

New Disney World Discounts

Disney World announced some new discounts this week, including a room discount for this summer that could allow guests to save up to 25% off their stay. The offer is available now, but it is limited, so you’ll need to jump on it fast.

Disney World also announced new hotel discounts for Florida Residents and Annual Passholders. Annual Passholders can now save up to 30% on rooms at select hotels for most dates between May 1st and July 10th. This same offer will open up to Florida Residents on January 10th.

Disney World Announces NEW Summer Room Discount!

Fire at Beaches & Cream

Over at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, Beaches & Cream is now operating with a limited menu due to a recent fire in the kitchen. The temporary menu has removed all hot food from its menu. Here’s what the limited menu looks like:

We do not yet know when Beaches & Cream might be fully operational again, but we’re keeping an eye on the situation and will let you know.

NEWS: Beaches & Cream Kitchen Fire Leads to Limited Menu in Disney World

Disneyland’s 100th Anniversary Nighttime Show

We got a sneak peek at one of Disneyland Resort’s new nighttime shows. World of Color — One, which will debut on January 27th at Disney California Adventure. Disney later released a video with even more details.

﻿

World of Color – One will feature Highlights from some of Disney’s most beloved animated movies and will feature mist screens and 1,200 dancing fountains, as well as laser, fog, and flame effects. Guests will also hear a new original song, “Start a Wave.”

VIDEO: New Details and Preview of World of Color –ONE at Disneyland

If you don’t want to miss any news, be sure to check back with AllEars often — we’ll be covering it all! You can also follow us on social media at TwitterFacebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok!

Join the AllEars.net Newsletter to stay on top of ALL the breaking Disney News! You’ll also get access to AllEars tips, reviews, trivia, and MORE! Click here to Subscribe!

What Disney news surprised you the most this week? Let us know in the comments!