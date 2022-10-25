New Details On Patriots-Mac Jones Surgery Drama

Mac Jones’ injury absence has spawned its own rumor mill.

These days, it’s all about whether Bill Belichick and the Patriots are considering sticking with Rookie Bailey Zappe as their starting quarterback (they reportedly won’t). There has also been some unsubstantiated talk of Jones having an attitude issue.

However, soon after Jones sprained his ankle during New England’s Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, most of the focus was on whether the sophomore QB would undergo the much-debated “tightrope” surgery. Some reports indicated Jones would get the procedure; others suggested he would opt against it — against the will of Belichick. Jones wound up foregoing surgery in favor of traditional rehab.

All of it has led some to believe that Jones and the Patriots aren’t on good terms. But on Monday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic offered new insight into the alleged surgery drama, revealing Jones and Belichick always were on the same page.

“Finally, Jones suffered a high ankle sprain four weeks ago against the Ravens, and he’s missed the last three games,” Howe wrote. “The quarterback sought out multiple opinions on his rehabilitation plan and ultimately decided against surgery. According to league officials with knowledge of the situation, Patriots Coach Bill Belichick was not pushing him toward a procedure, contrary to another narrative that indicated the sides clashed about his recovery.”

Jones will reportedly start Monday night when the Patriots host the Chicago Bears. He’ll look to lead the Patriots to their third straight win.

Kickoff at Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 8:15 pm ET.