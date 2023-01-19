New Culture Commons Exhibit Spotlights Black Contemporary Artists – The City of San Antonio

Contact: Stacey Norton, Department of Arts & Culture

210-207-6960, [email protected]

SAN ANTONIO (January 19, 2023) – The City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture invites the community to immerse themselves in the multifaceted work of Talented Black artists. Through the “Between Yesterday & Tomorrow: Perspectives from Black Contemporary Artists of San Antonio” exhibition, local talents share their cultural and life experiences through their work. The exhibition opens with a reception on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the City of San Antonio’s Culture Commons Gallery located in the Plaza de Armas Building at 115 Plaza de Armas, 78205.

Themes covered will include Black history and identity, family dynamics, social connections, personal human experience, spirituality and resilience. The artworks include drawing, painting, photography, mixed media, digital media, assemblage, sculpture and quilting.

“The goal was to drive the collective vision of Black contemporary artists as documentarians of the historical and social conscience of their time,” Curator Barbara Felix commented. “When the individual selected works came together in the gallery, I realized the prospect of this show was coming to fruition in a way that beautifully celebrates each artist and their vision.”

The exhibit features work by Bernice Appelin-Williams, John Coleman, Kaldric Dow, Kwanzaa Edwards, Anthony Francis, Alain Boris Gakwaya, Deborah Harris, Edward Harris, Paul Hurd, Carmen Cartiness Johnson, Alethia Jones, Theresa Newsome, Wardell Picquet, Calvin Pressley , Don Stewart, Naomi Wanjiku and Angela Weddle.

Showcased at the City of San Antonio’s Culture Commons Gallery, the exhibit will be on display Jan. 19 – Nov. 17, 2023, and is free to the public. Community events centered around the exhibit will take place throughout the year, including an opening reception as part of DreamWeek San Antonio, a Poetry night, artist talks, a pride month event, a film night and a dance event.

“Culture Commons is an accessible gallery space that can draw the public to be plunged into an artistic experience that Amplifies the diverse Voices of our community,” said Department of Arts & Culture Executive Director Krystal Jones. “The ‘Between Yesterday & Tomorrow’ exhibit is an important addition to the arts landscape of the city, and we couldn’t be more pleased to provide a platform to present it to the public. This rich collection of artists provides gallery visitors unique perspectives into the personal experience of being Black in San Antonio.”

The gallery and all exhibit events detailed below are free and open to the public.

Gallery Operating Hours

Exhibit on Display: January 19 – November 17, 2023

Daily hours: Wednesday – Friday: 11 am – 4 pm

Exhibit Opening Reception

Thursday, January 19, 2023 (6 – 9 p.m.)

Light hors d’oeuvre and drinks provided by Dorćol Distilling & Brewing Company will be served at this official DreamWeek event. Meet curator Barbara Felix, Featured artists and elected officials.

Poetry Night: The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 (6 – 9 pm)

An evening of music and Voices curated and Hosted by 2020-2023 San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea Vocab Sanderson

Artist Talk: Panel Discussion

Wednesday, May 17, 2023, (6 – 8 p.m.)

Featuring curator Barbara Felix and exhibited artists discussing their unique stories about their art, influences and experiences with participation from audience members.

Pride Month Event: Comfortable in our Skin

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 (6:30 – 9 pm)

An evening of music and dance honoring our LGBTQIA+ Community

Film Night:

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 (6 – 8 pm)

Join the Department of Arts & Culture and local African American Filmmakers in the screening of several short films.

Dance Event: Premier Dance Performance by Tanesha Payne

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 (6 – 8 pm) Experience the world Premiere of a new site-specific dance choreographed by San Antonio based movement artist Tanesha Payne who uses dance to make people a better version of themselves.

About Culture Commons Gallery: Located in the Plaza de Armas Building, Culture Commons consists of a storefront gallery located on the first and second floors as well as a 1,500 sq. ft. exhibit hall that features visual art exhibits, performances, invited speakers and workshops. The vision for Culture Commons is to serve as the City of San Antonio’s cultural space that integrates the arts into our Civic conversation by encouraging creativity, supporting local culture and engaging our community in Transforming the future. More information is available at www.sanantonio.gov/arts and follow us at @getcreativesa. #CultureCommons