New Cultural Center Theater to feature local plays, national artists

CANTON − Theatrical space once used by the Players Guild at the Cultural Center will now showcase different local performing arts groups, with plans for regional and national performers in the future.

“This is an incredibly exciting time at the Cultural Center,” said David Whitehill, president and CEO of ArtsinStark. “We’re opening this gem of a performance space to a variety of performing arts groups in Stark County for the very first time.”

Theater space at the Cultural Center for the Arts was vacated when the Players Guild, a decades-old tenant, relocated to Kent State University at Stark in Jackson Township. The Players Guild moved in August, and is presenting its first production, “Million Dollar Quartet” at the campus this weekend.

Plays, musicals, children’s productions and dance events are among the uses planned for what is being rebranded as the Cultural Center Theater, housed inside the Cultural Center for the Arts at 1101 Market Ave. N in the downtown Canton area, ArtsinStark announced in a news release.

“The theater will have a full calendar of concerts, performing arts events, music, theatre, dance, comedy and more,” Whitehill said in a prepared statement.

The Cultural Center for the Arts building in downtown Canton houses the Canton Museum of Art and other arts-related organizations. Theater space formerly used by the Players Guild is being rebranded for use by local performing arts groups, with plans for hosting regional and national performers.

Performances at Cultural Center will include ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’ and ‘Annie The Musical’

Performances will begin with “Spring Awakening” at 8 pm Oct. 20, presented by Avenue Arts. The theater group’s lease ended at its 207 Sixth St. NW space in Canton, and its programs are now based at the Cultural Center, Whitehill said.

Avenue Arts also will present “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” from Nov. 4-6 at the Cultural Center Theater.

