New Cubs Catcher Shares His Lofty 2023 Goal

The Chicago Cubs signed Catcher Tucker Barnhart to a two-year, $6.5 million contract last week.

He will be Willson Contreras’ replacement: he is obviously not in the same league as a hitter, but he is a very capable defensive backstop.

The Cubs prioritized defense at the Catcher position to put themselves in a position to spend in other areas.

As a result, their entire lineup and rotation look overhauled, in a good way.

They brought in Jameson Taillon for the rotation; Eric Hosmer for first base, Dansby Swanson to man shortstop, and former MVP Cody Bellinger to take over center field.

The reinforcements have given the Cubs and their fans something they lacked in the last couple of seasons: hope.

Barnhart himself is very, very confident in what this group can achieve.

While it’s true that the St. Louis Cardinals are the favorites to win the NL Central, Barnhart is right in that it is “winnable”.

Lots of things would need to happen before thinking about the Cubs taking over first place, though.

They would need rebound seasons from Kyle Hendricks, Bellinger, Hosmer, and others; and they would need Seiya Suzuki to produce like he did in Japan.

It’s not impossible, but perhaps the Cubs should set their sights on a Wild Card spot.

In any case, and judging by the moves they have made in the last two offseasons, the Cubs are going for it.

One of MLB’s most traditional and storied franchises is once again competitive, and that alone should be a reason to celebrate.