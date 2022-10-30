New Community And Youth Arts Center Coming To Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, IL — A group of south Suburban artists are hoping that from a tiny acorn will grow a Mighty oak of an art and youth community center.

Residents interested in art programs, as well as accomplished artists looking for a place to gather with like-minded people, are invited to an information session for Acorn to Oak Studios Wednesday, Nov. 2. The introduction starts at 6:30 pm at Pilgrim Faith United Church of Christ, 9411 S. 51st Ave., Oak Lawn. Acorn to Oak Studios expects to open its doors in early 2023, but the co-founding artists don’t want to wait until next year to get art lovers excited about its possibilities. Residents can learn more about the artists’ plans for art programs for all ages, including extensive programs for teenagers and children.

Oak Lawn resident and master artist, Clayton J. Beck, III, will also offer a live portrait demonstration. Beck grew up in Oak Lawn and attended St. Gerald’s School. He has conducted workshops for artists throughout the country, Europe, Australia and Asia. Clayton will paint an oil portrait from life while fellow Acorn to Oak Founders discuss their plans for future programming. “I’ve been trying for years to improve the arts culture in the Southwest suburbs,” Beck said. “When I teach workshops in other locations, I see the potential for what can be done here. I am excited about the opportunity and can hardly wait to see the beautiful things that come from having a center like this in Oak Lawn.”

The Studios will be located on the lower level of Pilgrim Faith, in a wing that isn’t being used at the moment. Acorn to Oak Studios will feature programs for all ages, including extensive programming for youth and teens. Co-founder Andrea Zumhagen’s six children are involved in various programs in Oak Lawn, but sees an unmet need for creative STEAM programming that gets kids away from screens in a fun and supportive environment. “I’ve been inspired by what organizations like the Bridge Center in Orland Park are doing for their youth,” said co-founder and mother-of-six Andrea Zumhagen. “I know what we can do at Acorn to Oak Studios will be just as impactful in our community. When I speak with other parents, we all want this for our teens. I know the kids will love it too.”

Linda Vorderer, a fine art painter, is also one of the co-founders. She is the wife of Oak Lawn Mayor Terry Vorderer, and has spent her prolific career conducting art classes for teens and adults. She also sees the potential for fine arts programming in this area. Vorderer spearheaded Oak Lawn’s “Acorns on Parade” in 2016. Her paintings are on display throughout the community, including at Stony Creek Clubhouse and Oak Lawn Village Hall. She serves on the board of Beverly’s historic John H Vanderpoel Art Association. “Oak Lawn and the surrounding area are home to many fine artists,” Vorderer said. “Having a center where they can gather and learn from each other will be a game changer for our community.”

For former Oak Lawn Mayor and co-founder Sandra Bury, Acorn to Oak Studios has been a longstanding dream. Before becoming an optometrist, Bury studied fine art and the visual arts and sciences have been her life-long passion. “This Pandemic has had a profound effect on our kids,” Bury said. “They are coming of age in social isolation, and this has negatively impacted them developmentally and emotionally. Getting them out and involved socially is essential.” The Studios will be located in an unused wing on the Pilgrim Faith campus. It formerly housed the church’s classrooms, offering the perfect layout for classes and studios. “The Pilgrim Faith leadership has been incredibly helpful as we start up our independent non-profit. They have been very supportive and are as excited as we are about our mission,” Zumhagen said. “We are so grateful for their kindness and flexibility.” The group is also seeking to establish Acorn to Oak Studios as a non-profit organization, and hopes to have its 501c3 in January, when the co-founders plan to hit the ground running fundraising and applying for grants. The studio will start with limited programming and grow from there.

“It’s so important to have a place where people are not seeking college credit to elevate their skills,” Bury said. “Class fees and studio time will be reasonable and affordable.” Keep up with Acorn To Oak Studios happenings on Facebook. A website is in the works.