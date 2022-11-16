New Colorado Buffs basketball addition Assane Diop is a ‘jack-of-all-trades’

Less than a week after signing a five-star prospect Cody Williams, Colorado’s men’s basketball program added another blue-chip prospect. Versatile big man Assane Diop announced his decision to join the herd on Tuesday afternoon.

Well. 91 nationally as a four-star prospect on the 247Sports Composite rankings, the 6-foot-10 Diop chose the Buffaloes over Arkansas and Seton Hall, his other two finalists.

Originally from Senegal, Diop moved to the United States when he was 15 years old. English is his third language, and soccer was his first love. He has developed the ability to communicate off the court and developed into one of the top big man prospects in the 2023 class.

Diop also spent time at Belleview Christian and Denver Prep Academy before beginning his senior year at Accelerated Schools in Denver. They played with the Colorado Hawks on the club circuit.

“Assane is someone that any Coach will absolutely love, from the standpoint he has a great Personality and you can just throw him on the floor and he is going to be effective no matter where you put him at,” said Accelerated Schools head Coach Mike Hayes. “He can guard different positions and his versatility also extends to offense. I like him to get the rebound and push it up the floor and start the transition offense.

“He is 6-foot-10 and strong so he can also guard the five if needed. He can play three other positions as well. He is a jack-of-all-trades. He is really a thinker. He thinks the game out and he plays the right way. He doesn’t force anything. He takes whatever is available. If the pass is there, he always makes the right play.”

Haynes said he would like to see Diop continue to work on his post game and assert himself more.

“For the most part, he always presents a mismatch with his versatility and size,” Haynes said. “He really only takes advantage of it when he is in the post but he also has a lot of mismatch situations on the Perimeter and I think he could be more aggressive, but maybe that is just the scoring mentality in me. He is a solid defender in the post and on the perimeter, especially from a one-on-one fundamental standpoint, but he can always improve in those areas.”

Diop did not let any of the recruiting attention get to his head, according to Haynes. In fact, he wanted to make his college decision earlier in the process. Auburn, Baylor, BYU, Illinois, Kansas State, Memphis and Mississippi State were other programs that extended an offer to Diop throughout the course of his recruitment.

“Assane wanted to get this over with last spring,” Haynes said. “He just wanted to focus on this season and getting better. This month has been way too long for him. I know he has been wanting to get it over with for a while.”

Diop becomes the Buffaloes’ 10th top 100 signee and 21st top 175 signee since Tad Boyle was hired at CU in 2010, based on 247Sports Composite rankings.

“Really excited about Assane Diop,” Boyle said. “He’s a terrific young man. First of all, great personality, and he’s going to be a great teammate. But he’s a guy that plays extremely hard; he’s got a huge ceiling. Great skill set for a big guy.

“In today’s game of positional is basketball, he fits in really, really well because he can run the floor, he can block shots, dribble a ball, he’s becoming a better shooter and a good defender. He plays with such energy and such effort. He’s such a great teammate. He’s going to be a great addition to our program and he’s going to be a great Buff.”

With Diop, Williams, Courtney Anderson Jr. now all signed, the Buffaloes’ 2023 class Ranks No. 13 nationally on 247Sports and No. 15 on the Composite team rankings.

“(This class) has a little bit of everything,” Boyle said. “Great size, great length, great skill, great athleticism; three guys who are going to help make this program a lot better and we’re extremely excited.”

Here is a look back at where previous highly regarded Boyle signees came in on the 247Sports Composite rankings…

CU blue-chip signees (four- or five-star recruits) –

2023: Cody Williams No. 23

2012: Josh Scott No. 52

2021: Lawson Lovering No. 64

2017: D’Shawn Schwartz No. 71

2012: Xavier Johnson No. 74

2021: KJ Simpson No. 88

2013: Tre’Shaun Fletcher No. 88

2021: Quincy Allen No. 90

2014: Dom Collier No. 91

2020: Nique Clifford No. 118

2017: Tyler Bey No. 130

CU high three-star signees –

2011: Spencer Dinwiddie No. 132

2022: Joe Hurlburt No. 135

2013: Jaron Hopkins No. 135

2017: Evan Battey No. 138

2010: Andre Roberson No. 153

2023: Courtney Anderson Jr. No. 169

2016: Lucas Siewert No. 167

2019: Keeshawn Barthelemy No. 170

2020: Jabari Walker No. 172

(McKinley Wright was ranked No. 169 on 247Sports but No. 229 on the Composite)