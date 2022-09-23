New Coffee Shop Opens in the Las Vegas Arts District

A new coffee shop is finally opening in the former Golden Fog space in the Las Vegas Arts District. Dig It Coffee Co. began as a vocational training program through the Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization, the Garden Foundation. Inspired by her younger sister who was born with Down syndrome, owner Taylor Gardner Chaney founded the organization which serves adults living with disabilities. In a statement, Cheney says that the mission of the coffee shop is to promote inclusivity by providing job opportunities for people with disabilities. Dig It got its start hosting pop-ups at farmers’ markets and the downtown opening marks its first brick-and-mortar location.

The menu at the coffee shop at the ShareDowntown apartment complex includes fun drinks like peanut butter matcha, gummy bear lemonade, and pressed juices — as well as traditional coffee shop beverages. Its menu will offer various snacks and light bites from local businesses. The 1,400-square-foot space is decorated with bright colors and disco balls, with accessible low-top seating for people who use wheelchairs. Dig It Coffee Co. will be open 8 am to 4 pm daily and will hold a grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 24 at 10 am

Wakuda Opens Lounge

Wakuda at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas debuts a new lounge menu with small bites. The club-like bar and lounge takes inspiration from the Shinjuku district of Tokyo with guest DJs every Friday and Saturday night. Dishes include mini chirashi Seafood on rice, mini donburi chicken, salmon or prime tenderloin on rice, and sushi and sashimi. The lounge menu will be available from 5 pm until closing.

Knight Time Hockey Bar

The M Resort Spa Casino has announced the opening of Knight Time Hockey Bar. The new sports bar is a partnership between the Henderson resort and the Henderson Silver Knights and will celebrate an official public grand opening on October 5. Over 99 Beers are on tap including a variety of Canadian beer brands. The menu includes sandwiches, salads, pizza, barbecue ribs, burgers, and steak and eggs available all day.

Pizza Twist Opens

Pizza Twist, an Indian and Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, has opened at 9850 S. Maryland Parkway. The restaurant offers halal, vegan, and gluten-free options of pizza, wings, pasta, and salads.