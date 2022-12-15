New Coach Rich Wall takes helm of Mercyhurst Women’s soccer program

Mercyhurst University has announced the hiring of Rich Wall as its new head Women’s soccer coach.

“We are very excited to welcome Rich, his wife Jessica, and their son, Tre, to the Mercyhurst soccer family,” said Assistant Vice President for Athletics Brad Davis. “I was very impressed with Rich’s passion, determination, and knowledge for Women’s soccer since our first conversation. His work ethic and energy will pay immediate dividends for our current student-athletes and in our recruiting efforts.”

Wall brings a wealth of experience and success to Erie, having previously coached at the Division I and Division II levels as well as the semi-pro level. Most recently, Wall was the associate head coach at Coastal Carolina.

“My family and I are excited to begin a new chapter with the Mercyhurst University Women’s soccer program,” Wall said. “Assistant Vice President Brad Davis, his administrative staff, and the Mercyhurst coaches that I’ve interacted with during this process outlined a tremendous opportunity to lead this program. Mostly, it’s the student-athletes that sold me. I’m ready to get to work for these women and give them everything I’ve got. I’d like to thank Brad, the hiring committee, my former employers, and Mentors as well as my wife for making Mercyhurst a reality.”

Prior to Coastal Carolina, Wall spent two seasons at Cincinnati, coaching a two-time AAC Defensive Player of the Year and seven all-conference performers, while leading the Bearcats to the 2020 American Athletic Conference Championship game.

He was a former Collegiate head Coach at Lees-McRae College in North Carolina and an Assistant Coach at Ball State before joining the Bearcats staff in 2019. Wall compiled a record of 35-33-5 with the Bobcats and led them to a pair of 11-win seasons while climbing as high as No. 12 in the national rankings. During his four seasons at the helm, he coached two Conference Carolinas Player of the Year Award winners, the 2017 Conference Carolinas Freshmen of the Year, and the 2015 Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Year.

Wall also spent time as a Coach in the USL League Two as an Assistant with the Tri-Cities Otters and was the head Coach of West Virginia United. He helped West Virginia reach the second round of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup during one of his two seasons with the team. Wall has also been a youth soccer head coach with the Ohio Elite ECNL Girls and the North Carolina Olympic Development Program.

Wall played collegiately at Gardner-Webb University and Wingate University in North Carolina and saw action in 70 matches. He graduated from Gardner-Webb with a bachelor’s degree in sports management. Additionally, Wall has earned the United States Soccer Federation A-Senior License and the United Soccer Coaches Premier Diploma. In 2018, he was named to the United Soccer Coaches 30-Under-30 Program.

Wall inherits a talented women’s soccer program that has reached the PSAC Final Four for two straight seasons and qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2020.