New center for kids interested in health care, arts, Flying breaks ground in Livingston Parish | Education

Some Livingston Parish students who are interested in health care, the arts or Flying planes will soon have their own specialized center — and it has plans to install a flight Simulator

Officials first held a groundbreaking for the new Live Oak High School Institute of Medicine, Aviation & the Arts earlier this month, then hosted a “brick breaking” several days later to commemorate the start of construction for a new Cafeteria at Albany Lower Elementary and Albany Upper Elementary.

The new institute will focus on STEM — science, technology, engineering, and math — subjects that offer introductory material in the fields of medicine, aviation and the arts, according to Live Oak High School Principal Beth Jones.

Delia Taylor, spokesperson for Livingston Parish schools, said the center is also looking to provide a flight simulator for students, which could be a significant step for young people hoping to earn their pilot’s license later down the line.

“That’s a tremendous investment,” she said. “It’s just obviously opening up a career you certainly don’t think about at that level.”

Students will get to learn about other aviation careers apart from being a pilot, too, such as security and operations.

The center will also guide students through Biomedical engineering coursework, building on an existing program with Our Lady of the Lake in which students are granted behind-the-scenes access to learn more about medical occupations, according to Staci Polozola, career and technical education Coordinator for the district.

“We’re going to put the most highly technical pieces of equipment in there to assist students,” she said. “Any type of simulators we can get in there for even the healthcare piece, we’ll do that.”

The arts component will incorporate media arts in particular, giving students the chance to develop their Adobe skills. Live Oak High has led the way in media arts, Polozola said, especially when it comes to designing t-shirts for the campus shop.

Part of the center will be dedicated to both the business and design aspect of campus merchandising.

Gasaway, Gasaway, Bankston Architects also designed a new façade for the high school. The facade will be erected during the construction of the new STEM building. The center will only be open to Live Oak High students for use.

“It’s exciting to see the plans we have for Addressing needs in our district are becoming reality,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said. “The needs that are being met by these two projects demonstrate the broad spectrum of care provided to our students. Livingston Schools is committed to meeting the needs of the whole child – from providing daily nutrition to expanded opportunities for learning.”

In Albany, the new Cafeteria will provide for a long-standing need: a larger space for the two elementary campuses to eat.

“Right now, the scheduled lunch times for these schools must begin very early in order to give all the students access to the cafeteria,” said Devin Gregoire, Albany school board member. “By expanding the facility, we will be able to create a rotation schedule that better accommodates their day. At the same time, we will give our child nutrition staff an updated, modern workspace.”

Gregoire added that the project can move forward because Voters approved a half-cent sales tax in the Albany School District earlier this year.

Taylor said the growth in the area leading to more space needed didn’t happen “overnight,” but that prior to the sales tax measure passing, there were few resources the district could turn to.

“I don’t think this is something that happened yesterday,” Taylor said. “I think this I something that has been happening. There’s just been no way of Addressing it other than the hours change.”

Livingston Parish has grown steadily in the last decade, according to the numbers from the most recent census. While the Parish has struggled to meet infrastructure needs amid the rush, the region’s schools have also faced challenges as the district’s student body has increased.

Residents have voiced concerns in recent Parish council meetings that large, incoming development projects could bring even more students to a district already facing a dire shortage of bus drivers and, in some cases, teachers.

And even as the district has rebuilt several schools in the wake of the devastating 2016 flood, those expensive projects were funded by the federal government. Taylor said the district must come up with creative solutions, such as the Albany tax measure, if it wants to expand their campuses to accommodate an ever-growing student population.