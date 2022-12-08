New Canaan’s Ty Groff top kicker in CIAC football Finals
SOUTHINGTON — Ask coaches about the kicking game in Connecticut high school football, and the conversation is always going to come around to something like “the kid from New Canaan.”
Many of the other 11 CIAC Finalists have Kickers in whom they’re confident, but Ty Groff is the state’s gold standard, making kicks of nearly 50 yards look routine, allowing the Rams to take some chances in the red zone because they know three points are pretty much in the bag, possibly a couple of boots away from Connecticut history.