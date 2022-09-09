New Canaan school board leaves ‘diversity’ out of district goal that previously included it
NEW CANAAN — School board members voted unanimously Wednesday on language that omitted the word “diversity” from a district goal that had previously included and emphasized diversity, equity and inclusion. The board also agreed to rely on research, and not experts, to accomplish it — a reversal from its 2021-22 goals.
The goal now states that the district will: “Continuously strengthen all schools and Classroom communities to ensure every student feels they belong, are safe, connected, welcomed, engaged, inclusive, respectful and Equitable in supportive learning environments.” Officials noted that there may be slight changes to the wording of the goal for purposes of grammar, but ‘diversity’ will not be reincluded.