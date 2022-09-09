New Canaan school board leaves ‘diversity’ out of district goal that previously included it

NEW CANAAN — School board members voted unanimously Wednesday on language that omitted the word “diversity” from a district goal that had previously included and emphasized diversity, equity and inclusion. The board also agreed to rely on research, and not experts, to accomplish it — a reversal from its 2021-22 goals.

The goal now states that the district will: “Continuously strengthen all schools and Classroom communities to ensure every student feels they belong, are safe, connected, welcomed, engaged, inclusive, respectful and Equitable in supportive learning environments.” Officials noted that there may be slight changes to the wording of the goal for purposes of grammar, but ‘diversity’ will not be reincluded.

Last year’s goal stated that the district would “understand and communicate efforts to expand and increase educational diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the district, with a long-term focus on identifying and remedying gaps and strengthening ongoing efforts.”

Chairman Katrina Parkhill read the unanimously revised goal after her board and Superintendent Bryan Luizzi received a petition with over 1,000 signatures in favor of keeping DEI. 20 members of the public spoke at the podium near the beginning of the meeting, with 12 arguing in favor of the inclusion of DEI and eight wanting the words omitted.

“Over 1,000 Voices have spoken. We are here and we are asking to be seen and heard and listened to,” said Lauren Nussbaum, of New Canaan, before the nearly 100 attendees. “The words matter deeply.”

Both sides argued that politics should not be part of the discussion. BOE member Penny Rashin said the goal expressed the “gist” of what was agreed upon.

High-profile residents spoke both in favor of and out against keeping DEI in the district goals.

“It strikes me Odd to see that the words diversity, equity inclusion were vilified in a recent meeting as political, when there’s been no actual discussion by this board, of what those words mean,” Jamie Boris, director of the local house for A Better Chance, said. “They are not political words.”

At the last board meeting, GOP board members Julie Toal, Dan Bennett, Hugo Alves and Philip Hogan argued that DEI initiatives had become politicized and they particularly did not want to use the word ‘inclusive.’ This comes after the school board removed the phrase “cultural humility” from its goals last year.

Former Selectman Beth Jones, who has worked with ABC House for 15 years, said she struggles to understand how discourse has become so contentious. She continued, questioning why the actual definition of diversity, equity and inclusion were not used and, instead, new ‘political definitions that I don’t think even really exist.’

Jones, who has also served on the Town Council, said local governing has always been nonpartisan. “We’ve never brought a national partisan division in and I hope that we can let go of it this time,” she exclaimed.

Rep. Tom O’Dea said that everyone wants diversity, equity of opportunity — not equity of outcome — and inclusion. “But, what has happened is, hopefully you’ve all seen, what happened in Cos Cob,” he said.

O’Dea referenced an incident in which Assistant Principal of Cos Cob Elementary School Jeremy Boland, was caught on a video saying he did not hire Catholics or applicants of a certain age to avoid hiring conservative leaning people.

“I think the words put together — diversity, equity and inclusion — are a pathway to a problem,” O’Dea said.

Another issue in dispute is whether the district should hire an expert in DEI. At the last meeting, BOE Secretary Dan Bennett in particular objected. “I would definitely not be an advocate for trying to go find a DEI expert to come here and try and explain whatever the most current thing is,” he said. At the last meeting, Bennett cautioned against “going down the rabbit hole on inclusivity,” an avenue he said leads to “forced speech, where you basically have to agree with the other side because you can’t hurt their feelings.”

Resident Matt Campbell agreed. “Why would we look for outside experts to educate our children or moral issues?” he asked, saying such things should be taught by parents. “That’s because DEI is nothing more than a euphemism for indoctrination.”

According to the school ranking organization Niche, New Canaan Schools was given an A+ for academics, teachers and college prep, but was given a C- in diversity.