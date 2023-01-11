New Canaan girls basketball has had its best start since the 2008-09 season.

The New Canaan girls basketball team has a new chant for the 2022-23 season.

It includes the phrase “Same Old Rams,” poking fun at the past seasons.

Of course, these Rams are anything but business as usual.

“Teams come in thinking we’re the same old Rams who used to just lose games, lose in the third quarter, or give up halfway through the game,” said Natalie Plosker, a senior co-captain and starting point guard. “We’re not that team anymore and it’s great to show other teams that.”

New Canaan owns a 7-1 record, a mark which includes victories over Darien, Greenwich, Danbury and Staples, and is the team’s best start since it was 8-1 in 2008-2009.

The Rams won their first six games, the Deepest a New Canaan girls basketball team has gone without a loss in more than two decades.

They’ve also matched the win total from last year, when they were 7-14. That campaign represented one step and that, coupled with offseason work, has propelled New Canaan this season.

“I thought last year, we were really talented, we just needed some more time,” senior co-captain Maddie Donaldson said. “We had the tools to make something great this year and everyone knew it. We were doing a lot in the offseason, we played summer and fall leagues, clinics, and we had a lot of lifts.

“It was good for team chemistry, gave us more experience and we were able to get off to a strong start.”

Coach Kim Palmer has led the Rams for 11 seasons, first from 2010 to 2017 before taking over again in 2021. She’s missed Monday’s practice and Tuesday’s win over Staples with an illness, with Assistant Coach Chris Silvestri stepping in.

Silvestri is the defensive coordinator for the football team and was busy with the Rams’ drive to a Class L Championship early in December, but when he joined the basketball team for practice, what he saw was “eye-opening.”

“What I saw was what a great job Kim had done, not just preparing for the season, but also with the relationships she has made with some of the players and creating a culture of basketball that I don’t think I’ve seen in a while. The players respond to her and what she’s talking about.

“If your players are playing very hard and hustling everywhere they go, that’s a reflection on the coach, and our girls play hard, real hard.”

New Canaan’s five seniors, Plosker, Donaldson, Nola Kammerer, Katherine Wronski and Lucia Crovatto, are all co-captains.

Silvestri called Plosker “a warrior,” who does all the little things right.

“When I’m bringing up the ball, I’m feeling super confident that anyone that I give the ball to, they’re going to do something that’s going to contribute to our team positively,” Plosker said. “So there’s a confidence level there.”

Donaldson is the leading scorer, with Kammerer strong on the boards and defense.

“I’ve been so impressed with Nola Kammerer down low,” Silvestri said. “She’s an aggressive rebounder, and a real good defender. She can slap the backboard when she makes a layup.”

One of the co-captains, Crovatto, has been sidelined with an ankle injury, but rejoins the team this week.

The junior class has also played a big part, led by Fiona Mueller, Bella Mandel and Tia Kivikko.

“They have energy, eyes on the court and they know how to play basketball,” Silvestri said.

The early success also has the Class L Rams thinking big.

“We’re going after state and FCIAC Championships and we really believe we can do it,” Donaldson said. “I’m really proud of everyone on our team.

We have a long way to go, but it’s looking good so far.”

“We’re really just a group of athletes who play together and have that same drive to be as great a team as we can be,” Plosker said. “We are the only team in the school without a banner, so we have the urge to get that banner up on the wall.”

And as far as the “Same Old Rams?”

“Going into some games, I think people still think we’re the same old New Canaan basketball,” Donaldson said. “We’ve definitely turned some heads and we’re making a name for ourselves. You’re not just going to come out and Blow us out, we’re going to give everyone a run for their money.”

