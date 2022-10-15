New Campus Murals Are Part of Citywide Arts Collaboration
In the process, Smith learned how Tuttle uses a graffiti grid to scale up her mural designs, as well as how the artist adjusts paint colors on the fly.
“I really liked the graffiti grid. I never got to use spray paint, so I had fun with that,” Smith says. “The most interesting thing was that there were some (purple) berries that constantly changed color over the course of a few days. I learned that you have to take your cues from the colors around it; you have to be willing to change things.”
Bikismo, who is known for murals that look like 3D, reflective chrome objects, counts Michael Jordan, Bad Bunny and the crown prince of Dubai among his clients. He says he was inspired to paint the “Chrome Cobito” on the Reactor shell for two reasons.
“The hermit crab is a symbol that represents the Caribbean, where I come from,” he says. “Also, the tank is a shell, so it’s a shell on a shell.”
Another mural artist participating in ArtUp Lowell, “Golden,” spray-painted a rainbow band of colors around the tank shell, with the warmest colors behind the hermit crab. Bikismo also was assisted by Humberto Olivieri Ortiz, a fellow mural artist from Puerto Rico.
“Eight or 10 years ago, we looked around and said, ‘We have a lot of blank walls on this campus, both indoors and out,'” Baacke says.
For large-scale outdoor murals, though, it needed the right partner. Enter ArtUp Lowell, which began as a program to bring local artists’ works to the walls of the Lowell Community Health Center and transitioned a few years ago to a citywide street art and mural Collaborative that includes city officials, nonprofits, businesses, UML and Middlesex Community College. City muralists mingled with regional and international artists during this summer’s two-week mural painting fest.
Baacke says that while the university offered the two specific mural sites on campus and had a voice in choosing artists from among those who submitted proposals, Beyond Walls made the final assignments of specific artists to each site – and the artists chose their subjects.
“While the university is a contributor to ArtUp Lowell and we’re excited to be a part of it, this is a community initiative that the university is participating in,” Baacke says. “It’s grounded in the idea of bringing prominent art to enliven the city and bringing in multicultural art and artists.”
Baacke says that having Bikismo on campus was exciting.
“He’s a big name, and his style is so amazing,” Baacke enthused. “He manages to make a two-dimensional surface look three-dimensional and reflective, like chrome.”
Baacke also noted Tuttle’s close ties to Lowell. She grew up in Littleton, Massachusetts, and moved into Western Avenue Studios, an arts nonprofit in Lowell that offers both studio space and live-work Lofts for artists, for a year during the pandemic. Curation250, a gallery in Mill No. 5 in downtown Lowell, exhibited her work two years ago.
Tuttle says her paintings and murals are influenced and inspired by her grandmother, a botanical artist, as well as the “save the whales” environmental movement and the Woods in which she grew up. She has painted murals around New England, from the College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, Maine, to Harvard University’s new campus in the Allston neighborhood of Boston.
“All of my work is about climate change, the environment and extinction,” she says.
Tuttle first started painting murals after a 2013 artist residency in Oaxaca, Mexico. The city’s contemporary art museum opened its walls to internationally renowned muralists while she was there. Fascinated by their work, she stayed in Oaxaca for a year after her one-month residency ended, painting murals all over the city with local artists while learning their techniques.
“I like the physicality of mural painting – being outside and the big movements – and I enjoy the interactions with people stopping by,” she says. “I like that it changes the space, becomes a Landmark that people recognize. And hopefully, it gets people to stop and think.”
Tuttle showed Smith some of the techniques that she has learned from other mural artists, like how to use the graffiti grid. She and Smith will give a talk on campus this fall.
Now Smith, a Lowell native, is inspired to design and paint a mural of her own at a local business. “I’d like to get at least one or two murals up,” she says.