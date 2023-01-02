New Callaway, TaylorMade Clubs spotted on USGA conforming list

Callaway Paradym and TaylorMade Stealth2 drivers. USGA conforming list

With a new year, and the first PGA Tour event of 2023 about to kick off, it also means new Clubs are on the horizon.

Thanks to the governing bodies, including the USGA and the R&A, any club that is to go into play needs to be on the conforming list. That means we get a sneak peek before they end up in players’ bags.

Callaway

Drivers

Browsing the USGA conforming lists shows us that Callaway has three main drivers: Paradym, ParadymX and Paradym Triple Diamond, along with a fourth fixed hosel model called the MAX Fast. They all offer the standard adjustable hosel and based on the Sole images feature Callaway’s forged carbon material.

Callaway Paradym drivers. USGA conforming list



Fairway Woods

New Fairway Woods from Callaway. USGA Conforming List



Similar to the drivers, Callaway has three main fairway wood offerings: Paradym, ParadymX, and Paradym Triple Diamond. The adjustable hosel looks to be back for many of the 3-wood heads and some of the Fairway wood models also show parts being made of Callaway’s forged carbon.

TaylorMade

Drivers

TaylorMade Stealth2 drivers USGA Conforming list



As has become the norm for TaylorMade, they also look to have three versions of their new Stealth2 driver: a standard model, a Plus, and an HD, which we will assume based on the others and the weight placement is a draw-biased product .

Fairway Woods

TaylorMade Stealth2 Fairway woods. USGA conforming list



Like the Stealth2 drivers, there are three Fairway wood models to choose from which include a standard, HD, and Plus model. The standout here is the Plus, which is a Titanium construction and has a large adjustable front-to-back weight in the sole. The last time TaylorMade had a large moving weight in a fairway wood was with the M5 which offered side-to-side adjustability but this front-to-back option should have a much bigger effect on launch and spin.

Stay tuned as we get closer to the official launch dates of these Clubs and more.

