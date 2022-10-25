New business keeps golf courses open all winter – Detroit Lakes Tribune

DETROIT LAKES – Lakes Golf Simulator officially opens Friday, Oct. 28, and is adding to the entertainment options for those living in or visiting Detroit Lakes.

The new business, located in the Strip mall at 1123 US Highway 10, offers a screen that is 15 feet wide and 9 ½ feet tall that Golfers can place a ball in front of and swing away.

Owners Brady and Jackie Baxter noted they purchased the “highest quality” system that includes 30 course options for Lakes Golf Simulator members.

“There are 30 courses programmed with 95 percent being courses you can find on the map and the remainder being Fantasy golf courses,” Brady said.

The Baxters even teamed up with the Detroit Lakes Country Club and are having the course that hosts the Pine to Palm Tournament mapped and added to the simulator. While members can play with guests or solo, there is also the option to play with others online.

“We’re also looking into a Simulator league,” Brady said.

Members can also work on improving their game, as the equipment sensors detect swing speed, the angle that the ball was struck, ball rotation and more. The business is also working on bringing golf lessons to the facility during the winter months.

The Hawley Residents considered opening a golf simulator after playing at one. The two conducted market research and saw there was potential for such a business in the Detroit Lakes community. After visiting several golf simulators, the two decided the 24-hour facility was the model they would follow. Brady explained, the members schedule a tee time and then get an access code.

The standard time slot is 90 minutes. Brady noted the courses take, on average, 60 minutes to get through, but they wanted their clients to enjoy the experience and not feel rushed. Each member receives Unlimited reservations.

Members of the Detroit Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce were given first dibs on trying out the new golf simulator in Detroit Lakes. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Memberships can be purchased on a monthly or annual basis, and there are discounts for students (16 and older) and teachers. There are also options for members to bring guests, too.

If someone wanted to try the month-long membership and then upgrade to an annual membership, Brady said that is an option, provided the business has not hit its cap of 135 members.

Sessions can be booked at www.lakesgolfsim.com.