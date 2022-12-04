New Bremen football wins 2nd OHSAA state title in three years

New Bremen's Hunter Schaefer, right, celebrates his first-quarter touchdown with Ben Sailer, left, vs. Warren JFK in the OHSAA Division VII state final at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

CANTON — The Midwest Athletic Conference flexed its football muscles once again Saturday afternoon.

New Bremen turned in a dominant performance to win the OHSAA Division VII state final, hours after fellow MAC-member Marion Local also won a title at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Cardinals (13-3) ran away with the state title with a running clock by the end of the third quarter, routing Warren JFK 38-6. It’s the second time in three years they beat the Eagles in a Division VII title game. The wins from Marion Local and New Bremen give the MAC 41 OHSAA state titles, most by any league in the playoff era.

Warren JFK Defenders Thomas Valent, Caleb Hadley and Ambrose Hoso try to stop New Bremen's Davie Homan in the first quarter of the OHSAA Division VII state final at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Quarterback David Homan led the way by scoring on runs of 67, 41, 7 and 27 yards. The latter two TDs came 17 seconds apart late in the third quarter when New Bremen broke the game open, resulting in a running clock. After his 7-yard TD, Warren JFK fumbled the ensuing kickoff, which New Bremen recovered. On the next play, Homan kept the ball after a play fake and sprinted around the right side and into the end zone.

Hunter Schaefer added a TD on a 13-yard run, kicked a 35-yard field goal and made 5-of-5 PATs.

Hunter Schaefer kicked five PATs and one field goal for the New Bremen Cardinals in their win over Warren JFK in the OHSAA Division VII state final at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

The Eagles (13-2) were able to avoid a shutout early in the third quarter after Caleb Hadley connected with Aidan Rossi for a 27-yard TD pass. Antonio Smith led the Eagles with 78 yards on the ground.

Here’s a look at some of the key things to know about the game:

Player of the Game: David Homan, QB, New Bremen

New Bremen's David Homan and Evan Eyink stop Warren John F. Kennedy Eagles Caleb Hadley n the fourth quarter of the OHSAA Division VII State Championship football game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Saturday, December 03, 2022.

Homan could not be stopped. On the ground, the senior rushed for 234 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries. He also completed seven of his nine passes for 77 yards. And on defense, they produced eight total tackles. Homan did it all.

Play of the Game: David Homan’s 67-yard TD run

New Bremen quarterback David Homan leaves the Warren JFK Defenders behind on a first-quarter run in the OHSAA Division VII state final at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Homan was gone like the wind. Four minutes into the second quarter, Homan had the longest run of the day as he took it to the house for a 67-yard touchdown for the Cardinals. That run put Homan over 100 yards and New Bremen was up two scores. He added a 41-yard TD run later in the quarter, as New Bremen took a 24-0 lead into halftime.

Three stats to a title

The New Bremen Cardinals celebrate their state championship win over Warren JFK in the OHSAA Division VII state Finals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

364, 287: There is no question New Bremen dominated on offense. The Cardinals recorded 364 total yards of offense. On the ground, the Cardinals rushed for 287 yards.

1: New Bremen played clean football for the entirety of the game. The Eagles only had one penalty, which was a delay of game call late in the fourth quarter. Obviously, it was intentional.

3: New Bremen’s defense and special team took advantage of JFK’s errors as they came up with three turnovers to help put the Cardinals in good field position. All three resulted in scoring drives.

They said it

The New Bremen Cardinals celebrate during their game vs. Warren JFK in the OHSAA Division VII state Finals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

New Bremen head Coach Chris Schimdt is being a two-time state champ with the senior class: “Before the guys came into the high school, I think we’ve been into the Playoffs twice, and that’s it. Now these guys are going to walk away with two state championship rings. That says a lot about their work, but the kids before them lay that foundation and put us where we’re at now.”

