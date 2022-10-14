New Braunfels culture seizes Spotlight during annual Fall Into Art Festival | Community Alert

Fall in love with art as the New Braunfels community gears up for the 6th annual Fall Into Art Festival.

Hosted by the Greater New Braunfels Art Council (GNBAC), the festival serves as the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year, with proceeds going to support and promote the arts and art education in New Braunfels and Comal County.

To share the council’s love for the arts, the organization will welcome 800 to 1,000 people a day onto the festival grounds in hopes of exposing new people to the arts and introducing them to local artists.

“The potential for doing anything this large is exposing our artists to the community, so they have an idea of ​​who’s who and where they can be found, and be involved and support the arts,” said Felicia Miller, GNBAC president.

The arts council, which is celebrating its 42nd year, was started by a group of women who love the arts and wanted to support and encourage the arts in the community.

The organization welcomes all kinds of art and encompasses any form of artistic expression — performing arts, photography, music and dancing.

Circle Arts Theatre, Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre, New Braunfels Art League and several local dance companies are among the over 30 arts organizations the council represents.

The organization also recently welcomed members of the fine arts departments for both New Braunfels ISD and Comal ISD into the fold.

While some organizations were lost during COVID-19, the arts council held on so it could provide an outlet to heal after the pandemic.

“After COVID, it proved that art was a necessary therapy to work through frustrations and loneliness, and the need for creativity and creative expression,” Miller said.

Those who attend the festival this weekend will be able to do just that — especially kids.

Kids will have fun stretching their creative muscles by painting rocks, pumpkins and even their faces at the kids pavilion.

During the festival attendees can shop from over 50 artists and vendors who will be selling everything from handmade pottery and paintings to jewelry and photographs.

Visitors can also enjoy live musical entertainment and performances from Actors and Dancers throughout the weekend.

While there, attendees can take advantage of one of the many food trucks on site such as Big Hops New Braunfels and Inferno’s Pizza.

To raise money for the organization, festival goers can purchase raffle tickets to win an assortment of prizes such as artwork, festival merchandise and donated baskets of goodies.

One of the festival’s biggest attractions is local street artist Johnny Duncan, who designed the festival poster, which will be featured on festival merchandise available for sale. Additionally, the artist will be showcasing and selling his own work and signing his work.

The Fall Into Art Festival runs through Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 am to 6 pm to Sunday, Oct. 15 from 11 am to 5 pm at the Gruene Harley-Davidson Lawn. Admission is $5.

To learn more about the Greater New Braunfels Art Council and find out how to help them support the local art community visit https://www.gnbac.org/.