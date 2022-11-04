New Braunfels community remembers life, Legacy of Circle Arts Theatre’s Roberta Elliott | Community Alert

New Braunfels lost one of its brightest stars when Circle Arts Theater executive director and matriarch of youth Theater Roberta Elliott passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30.

For decades the actor and director committed her life to fostering individuality and expression through sharing her passion for theater with the community.

Elliott was 14 years old when her mother, Elizabeth Elliott, opened the first performing arts theater in New Braunfels in 1968 known as the Circle Arts Theatre.

Following graduation from university, Elliott helped her mother run the Theater full time by taking on technical operational roles such as set building, lights and sound, and stage management.

In 1978 the thespian used her talents to form a touring company dubbed The Inner Circle, which gave community youth a chance to take acting classes, which were paid with time and labor.

The success of the program allowed the Theater to expand its selection of well-trained actors and capable stage hands while keeping the theater’s operations under budget.

Under Elliott’s tutelage, members of The Inner Circle learned the fundamentals of stage production by giving them hands-on experience creating sets, props and costumes.

Elliott eventually took the touring company to local schools where they’d perform during assemblies, inspiring youth to take up the art form and teach them valuable life lessons on subjects like bullying.

“I remember The Inner Circle coming and it was such an exciting day when they would come to the schools,” said Circle Arts Theater Artistic Director Robin Williams.

The Inner Circle had a huge impact on Williams and set her on a path to become the person she was always meant to be.

“She’s the reason that I am who I am today,” Williams said. “It’s mostly from being in The Inner Circle because of her accepting nature and the comfort and warmth that she brings. I always knew that I was going to be a teacher of some sort. It didn’t really occur to me that I was going to teach Theater until I was in The Inner Circle.”

The Inner Circle is responsible for creating countless musicians, actors, public speakers while helping many in the community to be their true authentic selves through Elliott’s teachings.

One member of The Inner Circle even went on to become the artistic director of the Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre.

Like Williams, Risa Miller credits her time with The Inner Circle to who she is today.

By Exploring characters Miller Uncovered parts of herself she never knew existed and found out who she was through the world of theatre.

“She taught me how to be me,” Miller said. “She created a space for young people in this town to be their Authentic selves, and also to explore other Authentic selves and to appreciate everyone on the team and how to hold each other up and support each other.”

Elliott extended the theater’s youth impact by starting Fantasy Factory, or Circle Arts KIDs — Klasses in Drama — Theater classes aimed at helping kids with public speaking, teamwork and learning how to express themselves.

Through her accepting nature and forgiving heart, the mentor and inner circle matriarch created a safe space for kids looking to express themselves, Miller said.

Elliott’s impact on the Theatrical arts and New Braunfels will be felt for years to come and her Legacy will live on in the continuation of Circle Arts Theater and The Inner Circle by Williams.

While Elliott can never be replaced, Williams is striving to keep the welcoming environment her mentor created and pass on the life lessons given to the next generation of thespians.

“To replace that spirit in some form or fashion, to make it to where it isn’t just a theatre, and to continue that Legacy of love — that home away from home that it is — that’s going to be the biggest thing to try to do in her absence,” Williams said.

To make a charitable contribution to Circle Arts Theater and The Inner Circle youth arts program visit http://www.circleartstheatre.org/donate/, and to make a donation to the Roberta Elliott Memorial Scholarship Fund visit https://www.circleartstheatre .org/ and click ‘donate.’