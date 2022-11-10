New Braunfels’ Circle Arts Theater Delights with Willy Wonka-themed melodrama | Community Alert

The sausages in Food Forest taste like sausages and the golden beer flowing down a river of frothy brew tastes like beer in Circle Art Theatre’s latest Wurstfest production.

For its 50th year of Wurstfest melodramas, the Theater chose to celebrate with a modern parody of “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” or in this case, “Willy Wonkwurst and the Sausage Factory.”

The show led audiences on an Adventure filled with bad puns — the type one expects out of a melodrama — as it followed a small cast of colorful characters through the factory after winning one of the peculiar-looking golden sausages.

Like the original source material, Wonkwurst struggles to find a successor to run his sausage empire and is confronted with limited options in the Naughty children, who are picked off one by one with help from the opa lopas.

“Willy Wonkwurst and the Sausage Factory” is just one of many Wurstfest Productions the Theater has put on over the years.

Past Productions include “Pirates of the Wurst-ibbean,” “Phantom of the Wurst” and “Batwurst: The Adventures of Bratman & Reuben.”

It all started when the Wurstfest Association approached the Theater about putting together a short performance as extra festival entertainment.

“Elizabeth Elliott, the founder of the Theater said, ‘Well, we could do a melodrama, and we may even be able to make it Wurstfest themed,'” said Robin Williams, the theater’s artistic director. “It’s not the best quality theater — it really is just meant to have fun and it works very well for the festival.”

Year after year Williams looks forward to putting on the show that invites those in the audience to participate.

“They will shout out random things in the show, and the Actors just have to go with it,” said Williams, who has served as Narrator for 20 years. “This show really is different every night just because of all the things that the audience brings to it.”

The outcome of the show depends on audience participation and was determined before it began using a Mad Libs-style format.

During Tuesday night’s spectacle of sausage the audience provided the following names: slap your mama, Caffeine-Free Diet Dr Pepper, Dolly Parton and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

The result — a series of comedic ad-libbing acrobatics to the sound of uproarious laughter.

“We just love the hilariousness of it — it’s just corny, and it’s fun, and the people here are great,” Margie Owens said. “(I like) the jokes, and of course the acting. When they act and when they mess up it’s no big deal, and it’s even funnier.”

Owens and her husband have attended the theatre’s Wurstfest melodramas for about 25 years, and it is a tradition they look forward to every year.

Owens and her husband aren’t the only ones who venture to the Theater located near the Wurstfest grounds to see what they’ve concocted.

“(We love coming) because it’s a farce, it’s a melodrama, it’s really dumb, and we get to throw popcorn,” said Sarah Valdez, who attended her fourth Wurstfest production Tuesday night. “It’s such a tradition in New Braunfels … and they just have a good time doing it. … Then there’s just a lot of fellowship, but a lot of fun.”

While some have included the annual melodrama, which is charged with kid-friendly humor with a few adult innuendos thrown in, into their Wurstfest plans every year — others had no idea it existed.

Several members of Tuesday’s audience were there to support friends and family who are part of the over-the-top play, like Heather Williams — that’s how she discovered it.

“(I came to) see my friend perform for the first time because I’ve never seen him in his element,” Williams said. “(I’m excited) to see exactly what this whole play is about because I’ve been to New Braunfels Wurstfest several times, and I didn’t even know about this thing.”

Circle Arts Theater will continue to put on the hour-long “Willy Wonkwurst and the Sausage Factory” throughout the remainder of Wurstfest with showings on Thursday and Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 4 pm and 7:30 pm and Sunday at 4 pm

Theatregoers interested in booing, hissing and hurling popcorn at the villain while simultaneously applauding the play’s clueless Hero can purchase tickets online at https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/purchase.php?event_id=11809.

Lovers of melodramas can also look forward to next year’s sausage-fueled production — an ode to the ’80s cult classic “The Princess Bride” aptly titled “The Princ-Wurst Bride.”