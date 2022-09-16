New brand alert! Explore Lyle and Scott golf apparel in our Pro Shop

Lyle and Scott is the newest addition to our Pro Shop. Courtesy

UK-based apparel brand, Lyle & Scott, has a long history in golf. In fact, it’s what Jack Nicklaus wore during his third Open Championship win in 1978. But that’s not even the half of it. The brand has been around since 1874(!!). So, when I say they’re a “new brand,” they’re actually not. But, for a while, the brand stopped catering specifically to golf, and stuck mostly to its UK-based market. So, here in the US, we forgot about them for a while. Now, they’re back, and the gear is as functional and stylish as ever.

They make all the classics — polos, sweaters, shorts, vests, hoodies — pretty much everything you’ll need to build out a great golf wardrobe. Their gear has that classic, vintage appeal, but their technical fabrics are modern, moisture-wicking, sun-resistant, yada, yada, yada. Basically, everything they make looks old-school, but is new-school enough to actually be comfortable, durable and functional on the course. Born in Scotland, these items are perfect for fall golf, and will protect you from any elements you’ll likely face during this Transitional golf season.

We’ve gone ahead and linked a few of our favorite Lyle and Scott items below, but you can explore the complete collection here.

Lyle & Scott Tech Collar Logo Polo $85 The Lyle & Scott Tech Collar Logo Polo is designed with button closure with a self-fabric collar and logo branding at the chest and collar. It is constructed with lightweight fabric for comfortable wear. The fabric is also built with stretch and features an anti-odor finish for a fresh smell throughout the day. Buy Now View Product

Lyle & Scott Airlight $100 The Lyle & Scott Air Light Shorts are designed to keep you cool, comfortable and moving with ease. They feature fabric that offers Lightweight construction, 4 way stretch, and Moisture wicking. The Silicone grip waistband keeps your shirt tail tucked in nice and neatly and the pockets allow you to bring along accessories and personal items as needed. Buy Now View Product

Lyle & Scott Golf Hat $30 The Lyle & Scott Golf Hat is designed to complement your outfit while providing Lightweight construction and Moisture wicking fabric, offering comfortable wear and keeping the head free from sweat build up. It is finished with L&S script branding and rope detailing for a fashionable touch. Buy Now View Product

Lyle & Scott Contour Sweater $135 The Lyle & Scott Contour sweater is designed with high quality, knit fabric. It features a fashionable, distinctive pattern and features premium cotton blended fabric for comfort and durability. Buy Now View Product

Lyle & Scott WindJammer Hoodie $190 The L&S Wind Jammer Hoodie is designed to provide additional warmth on cool days as well as keeping your head dry during rain. It is enhanced to provide water and wind resistance. It also provides stretch, keeping you comfortable and moving with ease. The kangaroo pockets keep your hands warm and the quarter zip placket allows adjustable closure. Buy Now View Product