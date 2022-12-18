New book about Elite 8 Kent State basketball team inspires

David E. Dix

If you are shopping for this holiday season for a Kent State basketball fan, the book “The Golden Dream: The Story of the 2001-2002 Kent State Men’s Basketball Elite Eight Season” should be on your list.

Written by Steve Sefner, KSU’s 2001-2002 play-by-play announcer, the 135-page book tells the story of the team’s Elite Eight season. It does so in a series of interesting flashbacks seen through the eyes of members of as well as others closely connected to the team, whose accomplishments were transformative for Golden Flashes men’s basketball.

The book begins with Athletic Director Laing Kennedy’s 1996 hiring of Gary Waters as the head coach. Waters recruited most of the Talent on the 2001-2002 team whose exciting play drove attendance to new heights often leaving standing room only at the Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center.

