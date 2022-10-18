New Bloomfield girls golf sits 4th in Class 1 state tournament

It was a cold and rough day to play golf Monday at Missouri Country Club of Columbia but an exciting one nonetheless, as New Bloomfield girls golf competed as a team in the state tournament for the first time since 2011.

After the first round, the Lady Wildcats sit in fourth place with a 195-over-par 288. Tarkio — who has the top two Golfers on the Leaderboard — sits first with a 406.

Dixie Moss led New Bloomfield in Round 1 after carding a 32-over-par 104 and sits tied for sixth. Moss is 10 strokes back of the leader, Tarkio’s Jamie Alexandra Barnett.

While she may be behind the top five golfers, Moss drove the ball just as well, if not better than them.

But what made Moss’ score higher was her putting and the third hole in which she took two stroke penalties.

Moss’ best hole during the front nine was the 402-yard, par-5 fifth hole.

The tee shot for Moss was short, although it stayed in the fairway on the left side. Moss’ second shot set her up for an eventual par, as she used her wood and landed the ball just outside the putting green. After two putts, Moss tapped it in and earned her first par.

The 331-yard, par-4 ninth was another hole Moss played well on the front nine. As she had done for most of the round, Moss started with a beautiful tee shot, this one going roughly 160 yards and landing just left of the fairway.

Showing improvement on the back nine, Moss consistently reached the green for potential pars and birdies.

Moss pulled out her wood on the next shot and drove the ball over the green. She decided to putt for a potential birdie from the spot but missed twice before getting a bogey.

That wasn’t the only instance of Moss nearly getting a birdie or par; the par-4 11th was another in which she came close to doing so.

Moss drove the tee shot roughly 152 yards before reaching the green with her wood on the second shot. Unfortunately, Moss couldn’t sink the first two putts and settled for another bogey.

Moss registered her second and final par of the round two holes later.

On the 97-yard, par-3 13th, she used her nine iron for the tee shot and landed it just past the green. Moss followed it up by using her wedge to set her up for a par putt from two feet away; she easily converted the putt for par.

The 13th may have been Moss’ final par, but she played a Tricky 17th hole better than any other golfer in her group. With water covering nearly the entire middle and right side of the hole, the only areas to hit the ball are the left side and the putting green.

Moss’ first shot went the furthest out of the four Golfers in the group — and didn’t land in the water either. From a little over 100 yards to the flag, Moss’ second shot went over the green and into the rough. Then, using a putter, Moss putted near the hole, setting her up to finish with a bogey.

Putting may have been a struggle for Moss, although she’s been working on that in practice lately.

“That’s the first thing I do when I practice at my house course,” Moss said. “I usually just go practice for 30 minutes to an hour, and sometimes I take a whole practice — two hours — to just putt.”

After Moss, New Bloomfield’s next best round was Caeli Lawrence with a 123, which put her 52nd on the leaderboard.

“I think I shot a 60 (on the front nine),” Lawrence said. “I think it’s pretty okay. I had some rough shots. But it was about probably as good as it was gonna get with how cold I was. My hands felt like they were on fire.”

As it was for just about all 83 golfers, the back nine was a struggle for Lawrence.

“The back nine were a little bit of a monstrosity,” Lawrence said. “They’re a lot Harder than the front. I had like four 8’s, which was sad because I had to go re-tee on 18 because we couldn’t find my ball. I mean, it wasn’t a good hit anyways . But my third shot was much better.”

Nine positions behind Lawrence is Lady Wildcats teammate Logann Bryan, who signed for a 126.

Rounding out New Bloomfield’s scores was all-district golfer Nataleigh White, who posted a 130 and sits 68th.

“It was pretty rough,” White said. “I started off kind of really, really bundled up. So kind of getting the feeling of marshmallow man trying to hit a golf club. That was a whole different feeling; winter weather kind of affected; the wind wasn’t too helpful. Other than that, I think I did good. Long-distance sort of shots on the green they were pretty hard to read. But, I mean, looking back at it, it’s okay. I didn’t go in with any expectations; I wanted to go to districts and I made it to that.”

White felt like the back nine was less challenging for her.

“I think it went a lot smoother,” White said. “I had a feel for it. Just knowing how I did Yesterday on the practice round. Just taking every shot and not overthinking, that really helped.”

Coach Joseph Robinson shared his thoughts on New Bloomfield’s front and back nine performances, respectively.

“The front nine was a good awakening for the team, and I think they realized how cold it was, how windy it was, how tough the conditions are,” Robinson said. “And it just took a little while to adjust. But looking at their scores, I’m proud of them. I think they’ve got a lot of good scores. I think they see the negative before they see the positive a lot of times. Whenever you look at the big picture of everything — where they are there standing wise, they’re right there in the mix with everyone else.”

On the back nine, Robinson felt like the team continued to battle in conditions that were a little bit warmer.

Making state was remarkable for the whole team, especially for White, who made all-district after learning to play golf three years ago.

“I worked three years (to make all-district),” White said while crying tears of joy. “I got 10th overall, but that really surprised me.”

Moss also made all-district; it was the third straight season the junior had done so.

Robinson shared his thoughts on the team winning a district title for the first time.

“I’m just really proud of them,” Robinson said. “I’ve been telling them all year long that they’ve been improving, that they’ve had good attitudes. They’ve been working hard, and it’s paid off. I mean, it’s just it’s really what it boiled down to them ‘ve put in the effort to try to get better.

“And so I knew going into districts there — did so much back history and trying to study up who the opponents were — that I knew it was gonna be a close race. And I knew we could come anywhere from first place to fourth or fifth. It’s just how the ball bounces and how they played and how their attitude was. And they just had a really good attitude; they just kept chugging along and came out on top. And so overall, I was really proud of them. “

They may have won districts and are currently competing in a competitive state tournament, but the Lady Wildcats like having fun as a close-knit team. New Bloomfield displays more of its lighthearted side on TikTok @nbhs_golf.

The Lady Wildcats will take a break from being silly, when they tee off for the shotgun start final round of the Class 1 state tournament at 11 am today at the Country Club of Missouri in Columbia.