New Bleacher Report 2023 NBA mock draft sees Boston Celtics select two wings and a point guard

The 2023 NBA draft likely feels as if it were a century away at this stage of the 2022-23 season for most fans of the Boston Celtics, which makes sense seeing as the 2023 calendar year has yet to even arrive.

But the Celtics’ front office (and that of the other 29 teams in the league) have been hard at work keeping tabs on prospective draft targets for this season’s annual offseason Capstone event. The Celtics do not have a first-round draft pick to use this season after having dealt it away to build the roster they have for this season, but they do have three second-round picks they have the option of drafting with if they don’ t use them as sweeteners for trades.

And Bleacher Report NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman has put together a new mock draft projecting what players Boston might select if they use them — Let’s take a look at who the B/R expert has in mind for the Celtics.

Well. 33. (via Rockets): Jalen Wilson (Kansas, SF, Junior)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

“Improved shooting has turned Wilson into one of college basketball’s top scorers,” writes Wasserman.

“It’s also made him a more believable NBA prospect, although he previously intrigued Scouts with his 6’8” wing size, physical driving, finishing package, rebounding nose and ability to separate/convert in the mid-range.

Well. 48 (via Blazers): Julian Phillips (Tennessee, SG/SF, Freshman)

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

“Freshmen have struggled to build draft cases at Tennessee recently, and Phillips is the latest,” suggests the B/R draft analyst.

“It wouldn’t be Shocking to see him leave early and test the waters, hoping to use the predraft process to better sell his combination of 6’8″ size and shot-making.”

Well. 59: Tyrese Hunter (Texas, PG, Sophomore)

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

“Hunter possesses the type of finishing bounce to help compensate for his 6’0″ height,” opines Wasserman.

“He’s made encouraging strides this season with his spot-up and pull-up shooting.”

Story continues

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

[mm-video type=video id=01gmv9shqxb1b559ezdd playlist_id=01eqbzegwgnrje4tv2 player_id=01f1jxkahtwnvzepyp image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01gmv9shqxb1b559ezdd/01gmv9shqxb1b559ezdd-5c0d8098e5a9cc6ed859678b515f21f3.jpg] [lawrence-related id=114510,114512,114508,114395,114533,114460] [listicle id=114591] [listicle id=114576] [listicle id=114398] [listicle id=114355]

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire