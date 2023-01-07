New Bedford history to be Featured in temporary art installation

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford’s Department of City Planning, in Collaboration with New Bedford Creative, announces the selection of an artist team to receive a commission to create a temporary public art installation to be located at the entrance of the Cove Walk on Cove Road.

A selection committee awarded the grant to Michael Medeiros and Johanna Hoogendyk for their project titled, “Tijolo e Luz (Brick and Light),” a Multidisciplinary installation of ceramic, portraiture, and story grounded in the oral histories of New Bedford residents. Medeiros plans to create two brick structures, made of Massachusetts-dug terracotta clay, that will feature life-sized portraiture of New Bedford women.

New Bedford history to be Featured in temporary art installation

Lead artist and New Bedford native, Michael Medeiros, envisions the project as a celebration of the history and experiences of the city which shaped his perception of the world.

“My mother was employed in the New Bedford textile industry, and my grandfather was a bricklayer and decades-long employee of Revere Copper and Brass,” says Medeiros. “Both of them worked in large brick factories typical of the sort that once dominated much of the land-based industrial landscape of New Bedford. I grew up seeing the inner workings of those spaces. It’s shaped my aesthetic, and I plan to draw upon that architectural, industrial, and human heritage to create the brick and tile portion of this project.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button