New Bath complex to offer virtual golf, Pav’s Creamery and more

A flurry of new activity is expected in 2023 along a busy Bath Township crossroads after final steps of construction are completed at an entertainment, dining and business complex dubbed Corner Provisions.

Tom Giltner, owner of the 25,000-square-foot building at Ghent and Cleveland Massillon roads, said the finish line is in sight despite delays.

“We are facing a few challenges regarding the supply chain, but construction is coming to an end,” Giltner said. “We are anxious to open, but we are at the mercy of what everyone is going through right now.”

Vito Sinopoli, the Township administrator, said the building will include several retail businesses along with professional office space. The property is within a joint economic development district shared by Bath, Akron and Fairlawn. Under this agreement, Bath will receive 0.5% of the 2.5% income tax generated from the new development, and the two cities would split the remainder.

Giltner said the first business expected to open is The Corner Club, a private golf simulator club.

“The simulators are installed and operational, we are just waiting for health permits,” he said. “We hope to host open houses sometime in December.”

For details, visit https://cornerclubgolf.com online.

As well as virtual golf, the facility will have a distinctive menu, Giltner said.

A Pav’s Creamery is also expected to open in January, he said. And coffee lovers can enjoy a cup with the opening of Cafe 36 — expected in March or April.

Other new businesses will be Eden Wine Garden and Pitchfork, Giltner said. There’s a similar concept to the wine garden in Cincinnati called Emma. Pitchfork is a new concept for the Farmer’s Rail restaurants.

“Pitchfork will be the kitchen, Eden will be the bar,” Giltner said. “There will be several distinct dining experiences in the building.”

The final business will be called The Upper Deck, which will offer temporary office space, Giltner said.

“For members, they will have access to all the amenities at the site, but in a refined, co-working environment,” he said. “Even with work from home, many are still looking for temporary office space. This is an efficient way for them to do that.”

The complex at 1070 Ghent Road was built on the former site of Jimbo’s drive-in restaurant and a BP gas station.

