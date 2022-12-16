New Bath complex to offer virtual golf, Pav’s Creamery and more

A flurry of new activity is expected in 2023 along a busy Bath Township crossroads after final steps of construction are completed at an entertainment, dining and business complex dubbed Corner Provisions.

Tom Giltner, owner of the 25,000-square-foot building at Ghent and Cleveland Massillon roads, said the finish line is in sight despite delays.

“We are facing a few challenges regarding the supply chain, but construction is coming to an end,” Giltner said. “We are anxious to open, but we are at the mercy of what everyone is going through right now.”

Vito Sinopoli, the Township administrator, said the building will include several retail businesses along with professional office space. The property is within a joint economic development district shared by Bath, Akron and Fairlawn. Under this agreement, Bath will receive 0.5% of the 2.5% income tax generated from the new development, and the two cities would split the remainder.

