New Associate VP to Support Social Sciences, Humanities and the Arts

Mary Frances Luce, a Duke alumna and Distinguished Professor of business administration, has been appointed associate vice president for Research & Innovation to support social and behavioral sciences, Humanities and the arts, Vice President for Research & Innovation Jennifer Lodge announced Monday.

Luce, who serves as interim executive vice chancellor for Duke Kunshan University in China, will begin her role on February 1, 2023.

“Mary Frances demonstrates the qualities, perspectives and skills required to support research in the social and behavioral sciences, humanities and arts in this newly-created position,” Lodge said. “Her continued commitment to collaboration, integrity and Duke’s shared values ​​will advance the research mission across the university.”

As associate vice president for Research & Innovation, Luce will work with the Office for Research & Innovation leadership to ensure the delivery of excellent service and support for all Duke’s researchers and scholars, including faculty, trainees and staff.

“Mary Frances is an accomplished Scholar and Administrator whom I am delighted to welcome to this new role,” said Provost Sally Kornbluth. “I am confident she will be an excellent partner to Duke’s Faculty in support of world-class Scholarship in the social and behavioral sciences, and arts and humanities.”

Luce will also serve as a liaison between the Office for Research & Innovation and key leaders in relevant schools, university-wide institutes, initiatives, centers, libraries and administrative offices.

“Creating a supportive environment that elevates and works for all Investigators and Scholars is one of my essential priorities,” said Luce. “I look forward to enabling our faculty’s research efforts to advance the frontiers of knowledge and contributing to the international community of Scholarship within a responsible conduct of research framework.”

Luce previously served six years as associate and senior associate Dean for Faculty at the Fuqua School of Business, she served one term on the Duke Faculty Appointments, Promotion and Tenure (APT) committee and held multiple key leadership roles such as president of the Association for Consumer Research and co-editor of behavioral marketing’s Flagship journal, the Journal of Consumer Research.

Luce earned her Ph.D. in business administration from Duke and graduated cum laude with bachelor’s degrees in economics and marketing from Ball State University.