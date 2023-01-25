New Arts Project to Celebrate Rossville Boulevard

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Budding artists who live or work along Rossville Boulevard have a unique opportunity to expand their creative endeavors.

Artsbuild has created the Chattanooga Art and Climate Project.

They are looking for three Rossville Boulevard artists to take part in an 18-month project that will culminate in a year-long, paid residency.

The topics of the project will focus on climate issues specific to urban neighborhoods such as extreme heat and flooding, but also the diversity of these neighborhoods.

Brianna Jones, the program Coordinator at Artsbuild, says in the type of artist they’re looking for, that, “First and foremost, do you care about your community? You live there, you work there, you might live and work there. How embedded in your community are you? How can you share what that experience is like? To be in a community that you are proud of, that you love, that you’ve grown up in. To share those experiences and tell your story.”

The project is being made possible through a donation through the Lyndhurst Foundation.

Applications are open through March 24th.

Artists of any age can apply.

A link to the application can be found here.