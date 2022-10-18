New ARTS for ALL Wisconsin exhibit displaying works of 90-year-old Madison artist

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The art center inside ARTS for ALL Wisconsin on Madison’s East Side, is displaying the life’s work of 90-year-old Bob Hanneman.

Wall-to-wall the new exhibit features the complex artwork Hanneman has created over his 70 years as an independent artist.

His artwork has been widely collected by public institutions, private buyers, even published in national magazines.

Now through Dec. 16, ARTS for ALL Wisconsin, a Madison-based non-profit providing programs in the arts to children and adults with disabilities, proudly presents A Season of Art: Celebrating the Works of Bob Hanneman.

“Even though our organization has done many different exhibitions of his work and we have sold his work and represented him for many years, we just thought one more all inclusive celebration was in order,” smiled Christina Martin-Wright, ARTS for ALL Wisconsin executive director. “We have maybe 900 pieces of his total, some have been Borrowed by collectors, some are here for sale!”

Hanneman worked in a nursery for more than twenty years and his love for flowers and plants inspires his work. His style is distinctive and deeply original, with repeating columns of tiny flowers, flowerpots, goldfish, or seeds.

The exhibition opened Oct. 15 at AFA’s art center, where Bob was able to attend. “Not only was he delighted to be here and surrounded by his own work but members of his family were able to attend,” said Martin-Wright. “Bob doesn’t get out much these days he’s in 24-hour care and so I know it meant a great deal for his caregivers as well as to be the focus of such a wonderful event.”

To learn more about the non-profit’s programs, see here.

The exhibit runs through Dec 16 at the AFA arc center, open Monday through Friday. The showcase is free and open to the public.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.