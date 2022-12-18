New Arts Festival Issues a Call for Submissions

HAMPTON ROADS — Art that pushes the Envelope is taking over The Z this April, and the Z Fringe Festival is now accepting submissions of unique creative works for a weekend of adventurous theater and performance art.

The Zeiders American Dream Theater (The Z) in Virginia Beach aims to feature artists from all across Hampton Roads and the Bridge-Tunnel areas for the new festival, with artists of all kinds invited to take part and encouraged to submit pieces that may span multiple genres.

“Monologues and new plays are just the tip of the iceberg,” said The Z’s Marketing Director, Jessi DiPette. “We are really looking forward to seeing new pieces of physical theatre, music, and hopefully even performance art like aerial silks or magic!”

According to a press release from The Z, artists may submit pieces for 15-90 minute time slots and will receive 50% of the ticket fees for their performance. The festival also offers Emerging artists the opportunity to perform their new work on a professional stage, and artists will receive professional technical support in The Z’s state-of-the-art facilities.

Selected works will perform on one of the three Z stages, and the festival slate includes two new pieces produced by The Z and The Z Fringe Co-Producing Artists, Jason Kypros and Brittney Harris.

There is no fee to submit work for the Fringe Festival. The Festival will debut at The

Zeiders American Dream Theater April 7-8.

For more information about the Fringe Festival and submitting pieces, visit the official webpage.